Marriage licenses---
Joshua Lucas, 35, Defiance, physician, and Janis Acosta, 35, Defiance, medical assistant.
Antonio Ramirez, 24, Defiance, general laborer, and Hollie Fairchild, 28, Defiance, general laborer.
Matthew Quirin, Hicksville, 29, machine operator, and Jennifer Maynard, 30, Hicksville, manager.
On the docket---
Mea Fannie, Pittsburgh, Pa., vs. Kingsbury Aid Propco, LLC, Chicago, Ill.; Aid Holdings, LLC, Chicago, Ill.; Intermediate Aid Co., LLC, Chicago, Ill.; and Michael Flanagan, as receiver, Chicago, Ill., Foreclosure.
The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Charles and Diane Steffel, 23015 Banner School Road; unknown tenants, if any, of 23015 Banner School Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kelly Jones, Hicksville. Money judgement.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tatum Grund, 629 Dakota Place. Money judgement.
Susie and Donald Tressler, 13745 Guy St., vs. Ohio Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus; ProMedica Health System Inc., Columbus; and Justin Cupp, 15901 Ohio 66. Money judgement.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Derek Snyder, Ney. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Carroll Parcher, 800 Perry St. Money judgment.
Capital One NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Raymond Armstrong, 26465 Slusser Drive. Money judgment.
Briea Krabill, address unavailable, vs. Austin Peters, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Kerrie Sprow, 9231 Kleinhen Road, vs. Joshua Sprow, 9231 Kleinhen Road. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Tabitha Harris, 24840 Mekus Road, vs. Charles Harris, Ridgeville Corners. Divorce granted.
HSCB Bank USA, National Association as trustee for Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series, 2005-3, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Diana Branham, 754 Jackson Ave.; unknown spouse, if any, of Diana Branham, 754 Jackson Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Andrew Trinko, 27473 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, vs. Lori Trinko, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Jonathan Walker, 1110 Ayersville Ave., and Tamara Walker 700 Kiser Road. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Joanne Barton to Julie Barton, Lots between Maumee and AuGlaize, part lot 139.
Stephan Siller, Tunnel to Tower Foundation, to Aaron Ream, trustee, Village of Berkshire, lot 78.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jesus Velasquez to Jesus and Mireya Velasquez, East Defiance Add., lot 147.
Dolores Roehrig (dec.) to Donald Roehrig, Ansberry Place, part lot 52.
MJRE, LLC, to Lily Lane Properties, LLC, Enterprise Add., Block One, part lot 5.
Aaron Ream, trustee, Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Tower Foundation, Sherwood Forest, lot 17.
Defiance Township —
David and Deborah Emerling to Oscar Escobedo, Sec. 9, 0.5 acre.
Delaware Township —
Mary Runk (dec.) to Paul Runk, Sec. 23, 1.528 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Cory and Heavin McGlaughlin to Scott and Pamela Waymire, Mackinaw Add., lot 61.
Hicksville Village —
Eric and Renee Washler to Melvin and Lovina Bontrager, Wirt's Add., lot 30.
Professional Property Development, LLC, to Reagan Gallehue, et al, Bunnell's First Add., lot 5.
Nicholas and Leslie Suffel to Mariano Ramirez, et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 103.
Jeffrey Vernace to Angela Ray, Partnership Add., lots 1-2.
Philip Piersma to Calmatt Investments Ltd., Edgerton's First Add., part lot 4.
Estate of John Hootman to Jason Hootman, et al, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 6.
Helen Metz (dec.) to James Metz, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 38.
Chester Metz to James Metz, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 39.
Jeffrey Ruoff to Patricia Salinas, Edgerton's First Add., lot 39, part lot 40.
Estate of Paul Walters to DeDra Walters, Thornburg's First Add., lot 2.
Home 4 You, LLC, to Amber Miller, Auditor's Plat, part lot 18.
James Hartranft (dec.) to Steve Collins, et al, Edgerton's Second Add., part lot 72.
James Hartranft (dec.) to Sherri Ball, Auditor's Plat, lots 140, 237.
Hicksville Township —
Warren Vanhorn, et al, to Cynthia Maxwell, Sec. 14, 0.46 acre.
Highland Township —
Christyna Bowling to Harry and Tracy Distel, Noneman's Highland Allotment Replat, lot 6.
Defiance-Noble Twp./DCSD —
JCH Land Company, LLC, to Elliott Road Developments, LLC, Sec. 12, 90.808 acres.
Rolland and Linda Deming to Steven and Katelyn Baldridge, Wooded Acres Estate, Phase I, lot 35.
Defiance-Ayersville LSD —
Ronald and Cindy Bassous to Ronald and Cindy Bassous, trustees, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 45.
South Richland Township ALSD —
The Zimmerman Family Trust to Aaron Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 32, 40 acres, 20 acres, 37.13 acres.
South Richland-Defiance DCSD Annex —
Bruce Canada to Scott Nichelson, et al, Enterprise Add., Block Two, part lot 2.
Ney Village —
Brent and Julie Sines to Elias Drake and Alexandria Jimenez, Mackinaw Add., part lot 32, Auditor's Plat, lot 42.
