Marriage licenses---
Tyler Randolph, 23, Hinckley, nuclear medicine tech., and Kelsey Clemens, 23, Bryan, teacher.
Xavier Westrick, 21, Defiance, waste and water operator, and Karlena Campos, 22, Continental, florist.
Raeana Moser, 25, Defiance, sonographer, and Mathias Grube, Defiance, 26, franchise owner.
Jacob Hardy, 28, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Harlee Shuman, 22, Defiance, juvenile probation officer.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Cam Stanley, 1000 Anthony Wayne Boulevard and Erin Stanley, 1000 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Dissolution of marriage.
The Cincinnati Insurance Company, Toledo; Jennifer Byrne, Toledo; and Benjamin Byrne, Toledo, vs. Angela Curtis, 844 North Clinton St. Money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Michael Smith, 1020 Harrison Ave. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Thomas Switala 700 Kiser Road. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Daniel Klingshirn, 1223 Emory St. Money judgment.
Taylor Barta, 417 Ralston Ave., vs. Rodolfo Perez, Lithia Springs, Ga. Divorce.
Krystal Mitchell, 215 Lakeview Drive, and Benjamin Mitchell, 215 Lakeview Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Sondra Shaffer, 7417 Stever Road, vs. Jonathan Shaffer, 1936 Edgewood Drive. Divorce granted.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, Detroit, Mich., vs. Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road, the unknown spouse of Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road, United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Cleveland, United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington D.C.; Aqua Finance, Inc., Wausau, Wis.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Candace Berner, 1411 South Jackson Ave., and Theodore Berner, Orient. Marriage dissolved.
Robert Wojtas, 1000 Columbus Ave., vs. Diana Wojtas, Albuquerque, N.M. Divorce granted.
Premier Bank, formerly known as First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Youngstown, vs. Shane Cowle, 27431 Blanchard Road; Mandrea Cowle, Oakwood; First Federal Bank of the Midwest; NKA Premier Bank, Youngstown; Alan Cowle, 15876 Painter Road; and the unknown tenants, if any, of Shane Cowle, New Bavaria, Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Samantha Koch, 1401 Milwaukee Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA FKA Farm Credit Service of Mid-America FLCA, House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan; Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Susan Kelley, Bryan; the unknown spouse, if any, of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Virgina Becker, 408 West, High St., vs. Bobby Becker, Fort Wayne. Divorce granted.
Stephanie Goeltzenleuchter, Montpelier, vs. William Goeltzenleuchter Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Sherry Glaab, 1221 Fallen Timbers Drive, vs. Eric Glaab, 10409 Slough Road. Marriage dissolved.
Teresa Bishop, 241 Riverdale Drive, vs. Michael Bishop, 25577 Banner School Road. Marriage dissolved.
Susan Kronbach, Hicksville, vs. Barry Mickey, Oden, Ark. Marriage dissolved.
Aysia Sobota, 812 Indian Bridge, vs. Nathaniel Sobota, 1506 Dublin Court. Marriage dissolved.
Christina Travis, 1300 East Second St.; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 East Second St., vs. Justin Travis, Deshler. Complaint for child support and related orders dismissed.
Discover Bank, independence, vs. Angelina Kirkham, 14895 Ohio 15. Dismissed without prejudice.
Charles Martinez, 904 North Lane St., vs. Shelby Martinez, 1640 Fairlawn St. Divorce granted.
Rock Creek Capital, LLC, Fort Worth Texas, vs. Christopher Brenner, 1886 Riverview Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Bloomington, Minn., vs. Pauletta Cox, 403 Tacoma Ave. Plaintiff granted judgment.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Elizabeth Tressler, 703 Stratton Ave.; the unknown spouse, if any, of Elizabeth Tressler, 703 Stratton Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Brianne Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road, vs. Travis Reinhart, Archbold. Divorce granted.
Kori Wolfrum, 4410 Trinity Road, vs. Haley Wolfrum, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Annetta Wcislak, Hicksville, vs. Nathanial Wcislak, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Kennith Helmke, trustees, et al, to Randall Helmke, et al, Sec. 36, 41.401 acres, 29.033 acres.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Clad Thomas, Fales and Adams Add., lot 72.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Amy Garbers, et al, to Nicholas Gerken, River Meadows Condo, Unit 2.
Slabtown, LLC, to Edward Andrews, Gnadensburg Second Add., lot 6.
Edward and Annette Garza to Stephon Puente, Powell View Heights Add., lots A, B.
Babette Carr to Tarryn Fitzmaurice, East View Add., lots 159-160.
Defiance Township —
Michelle Retcher to Robert and Kimberly Cupp, Sec. 1, 3.535 acres (remainder after split.)
Sheriff of Defiance County Douglas Engel to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, trustee, Sec. 2, 3.772 acres.
Jean Ann Weible to Laura Wolsiffer, et al, Sec. 3, 35.153 acres, Weible's Two Willows Sub., lots 1-2.
Delaware Township —
James and Rita Huebner (dec.), trustees, to Barbara Huebner, successor trustee, Sec. 16, 0.62 acre.
Barbara Huebner, successor trustee, to Joann Reed, Sec. 17, 0.62 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Lee Bassett, trustee, to Michelle Ferguson, et al, Auditor's Plat, lot 151.
Casey Black, to Jayla Chamberlain, Clearview Sub. Extension Two, lots 23-24.
Lee Bassett, trustee, to Danielle Etchey, Auditor's Plat, lot 281, part lot 280.
Highland Township —
Ruth Myers, et al, to William and Terry Leaders, Sec. 1, 2.806 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Mary Scott to Michael and Karen McCarthy, Hartzog's Third North Side Add., lot 33.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Robert and Kimberly Cupp, to Courtney Foy, et al, Barlow's Third Add., lot 5.
John Budiselic to Yadira Cruz and Josue Rivera, Englewood Ext., lot 9.
Defiance City NELSD —
Defiance County Board of Commissioners, to Jordan and Alli Myles, Kettenring Hills Sub., lot 30.
North Richland Township —
Kennith Helmke, trustee, et al, to Randall Helmke, et al, Sec. 1, 37.496 acres, 35.545 acres, 61.739 acres.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Lawrence and Mary Zimmerman to The Zimmerman Family Trust, Sec. 32, 40 acres, 20 acres, 37.13 acres.
