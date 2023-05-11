Marriage licenses---
Jacob McGuire, 24, Defiance, stone miner, and Kara Proxmire, 21, Defiance, server.
Vicky Lilly, 57, Hicksville, construction excavation, and Heidi Hitchcock, 45, Hicksville, laborer.
Caleb Williams, 24, Defiance, self-employed, and Reagan Williams, 25, Defiance, self-employed.
Derek Beardsley, 33, Sherwood, police officer, and Annette Slattman, 30, Sherwood, production.
Danny Ordway, 70, Defiance, retired, and Jamie Clemens, 46, Defiance, homemaker.
On the docket---
Teresa Bishop, 241 Riverdale Drive, and Michael Bishop, 25577 Banner School Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Timothy Ankney, Hicksville; Charles Ankney, 28323 Rohn Road; Frank Ankney, 670 Martin Ave.; Peter Ankney, 654 Martin Ave.; Susan D'Ambrosia, 1426 S. Clinton St.; Bonnie Moore, 707 Martin Ave.; Georgette Garcia, 1031 Harrison Ave.; Nick Spears, Deshler; and Tara Spears, Deshler, vs. Lima and Milwaukee Railway Company the Columbus, Lima. Money judgment.
Autum Gadd, 324 W. High St., vs. John Gadd, Berea Ky. Divorce.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Bloomington Minn., vs. Pauletta Cox, 403 Tacoma Ave. Money judgment.
Juan Esquivel, Paulding, vs. Brian Wentland, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Gene Maag, 952 Madison Ave. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Kevin Odell, 647 Emmett St. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Gina Harper, 634 Martin Ave. Money judgment.
Susan Kronbach, Hicksville, and Barry Mickey, Oden Ark. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Phillip Kiessling, 216 Corwin St., vs. Samantha Kiessling, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs Bramdon Pepple, Hicksville, Grasiela Pepple, Edgerton, The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, Defiance County treasurer, 221 Clinton St. Judgment of foreclosure.
Discover Bank, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive, unknown spouse, if any of Micheal Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive; State Bank and Trust Co., Columbus; Bank of America NA, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond Va., vs. Tanner Gipple, Hicksville, Money judgment. Judgment for plaintiff.
Madelyn Ledford, 827 Washington Ave., vs. Codie Ledford, Orient. Divorce granted.
Julia Roesti, 03779 Ohio 66 north, and Branden Roesti, 03779 Ohio 66 north. Marriage dissolved.
Philip Bowman, Lebanon Ind., vs. Safe Logistics, LLC, Detroit, Mich.; and Mushiraq Al-Hathef, Detroit, Mich. Transfered to Northern District court of Ohio Western Division.
Alyssa Dysinger, address unavailable, vs. Donovan Carnahan, address unavailable. Civil stalking civil protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Timothy Hutchinson to 101 Washington Ave., LLC, Original Plat, part lots 1-2.
Estate of Timothy Hutchinson to 102 Washington Ave., LLC, Original Plat, part lot 2.
The Bank of New York Mellon to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. trustee, Lloyd's Second Add., lots 28-29.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Deb Walters to PML Group, LLC, Latty's First Add., lot 17.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Eric Zhang and Cai Yu Feng to Raymond and Melissa Holman, Northfield Add., lot 34.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Lowell and Sharon Ricker to Lockwood Investment Properties, Ltd., Booth and Aldrich Add., lot 1.
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to Glycerin Traders, LLC, East View Add., lot 6, lots 14-24, Sec. 25, lot 57.
Cheryl Miller to Wesley and Evelyn Detter, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase I, lot 9.
Sherwood Village —
Justin Birr to Justin and Chelsea Birr, Miller's, et al, add, part lots 11-12.
Farmer Township —
Don Fritch Family Farms, LLC, to Jonathon Masser and Ashleigh Masser, Sec. 11, 169.595 acres (before split).
Hicksville Village —
Wonderly Properties, LLC, to Jamie and Stephanie Henderson, Ronnie's Add., lot 3.
Margaret Sailer, et al, to Pierrre Fihue and Kathryn Rees, Gordon Creek, lot 15.
Barry Haver, et al, to Chad and Tiffany Bennett, Sec. 20, 0.980 acre.
Delores Michael to Daniel and Ramona Michael, Sec. 28, 86.67 acres (before split).
Milford-Edgerton LSD —
Estate of David Puszczewicz to Emma Leggett, et al, Sec. 4, 1.502 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Carol Lee Wortkoetter to Carol Lee Wortkoetter, Brunersburg, lot 100 (combo), lot 99 (combo), lot 122 (split).
Carol Lee Wortkoetter to Scott and Christine Clemens, Brunersburg, lots 121-122 (transfers after split).
Scott and Christine Clemens to Carol Lee Wortkoetter, et al, Brunersburg, lots 121-122 (remainder after split).
Carol Lee Wortkoetter, et al, to Carol Lee Wortkoetter, Brunersburg, lot 121 (split).
Defiance City NELSD —
Coit Black and Karin Krouse to Delvin Chupa, Kettenring Hills, lots 27-28.
North Richland Township NELSD —
Alice Zoll (dec.) to Andrew Zoll, Sec. 3, 0.5 acre.
Estate of Robert Wesche to Phillip Hornish, Sec. 9, 3.82 acres, 5.182 acres.
