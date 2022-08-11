Marriage licenses---
Carissa Talkikka, 22, Defiance, healthcare worker, and Trevor Sipe, 29, Defiance, factory worker.
Aurelia Moreno, 18, Defiance, server, and Kevin Cruz, 21, Defiance, factory worker.
Steven Leininger, 35, Defiance, forklift operator, and Suzanne Coburn, 36, Defiance, inventory technician.
Steven Bell, 24, Sherwood, maintenance, and Emily Cronk, 26, Sherwood, bank teller.
Mallory Polter, 24, Mountain Home, Idaho, speech language pathologist, and Nathan Drewes, 25, Mountain Home, Idaho, warehouse specialist.
Griffin Friesner, 27, Defiance, general laborer, and Laura McLaren, 26, Defiance, massage therapist.
Scott Sanford, 40, Defiance, laborer, and Jennifer Brown, 37, Defiance, nurse.
Logan Bailey 24, Defiance, physical therapist, and Grayce Burkholder, 21, Defiance, nursing student.
Scott Depew, 52, Defiance, welder, and Debra Joiner, 52, Defiance, laborer.
On the docket
common please---
Katilin Bernath, address unavailable, vs. Jalen Longoria, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Heath Wilson, 614 Gibson Street. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jodey Thomas, 29754 Ayersville Road. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jacob Wolfe, 1145 Wayne Ave. Money judgment.
The Money Source, Inc., Melville N.Y., vs. Dustin Grant, 402 W. High St., unknown spouse, if any, of Dustin Grant, 402 W. High St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Aaron Kirk, 27689 Defiance County Road 424, and Dayna Kirk, 27689 Defiance County Road 424. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Catlyn and Ross Morgan, Continental, and Pamela Florence, 15864 Defiance County Road 175. Case dismissed with prejudice.
21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Dale Collins, Hicksville, unknown spouse, if any, of Dale Collins, Hicksville; Amber Whitford, Hicksville, unknown spouse, if any, of Amber Whitford, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Nationstar Mortgage, Coppell, Texas, vs. John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Av., unknown spouse, if any, of John Sanchez, 740 Harrison Ave.; Defiance County treasurer. judgment of foreclosure.
Nia Perez, 326 Harrison Ave., vs. Alex Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Jessica Hancock, Hicksville, and Kenneth Hancock, Celina. Marriage dissolved.
William Westrick, 22342 River Chase Lane, vs. Wendy Westrick, Paulding. Marriage dissolved.
Jennifer McCall, address unavailable, vs. Tory Klingler, address unavailable. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Joy Ann Sizemore, address unavailable, vs. Kenneth Sizemore, address unavailable. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Estate of Daniel Seibery to Tyler and Claudia Burkholder, Sec. 19, 11.854 acres.
Bryan and Holly Evinger, to Donald and Janice Helmke, Sec. 25, 1.868 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Joshua and Pamela Foss, to Quinton Sullivan, Holgate's Third Add., lot 17.
Dr. Paul Siler (dec.) to Betty Siler, South Defiance Add., lots 226-227.
Robert Dodd to Portia Graziani, South Defiance Add., lot 284.
Jeffrey Fall (dec.) to Kimberly Fall, Mrs. Bouton's Add., lot 3.
Kimberly Fall to Jeffrey Fall, Mrs. Bouton's Add., lot 4.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Zachary Snyder, Baringer's Second Add., lot 83.
Brenda Westrick to Marlene Baltosser, Baringer's Third Add., lot 38.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Eric Zxang and Cai Yu Feng to Kendra Gustafson, Northfield Add., lot 56.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jonathan and Debra Grill, to J & J Stores, LLC, Sec. 35, 0.852 acre.
Stykemain Enterprises, LLC, to Max and Amy Delgado, S & S Ranchland Heights Sub., lots 32-33.
Farmer Township —
Rheeta Jackson (dec.) to Mardell Jackson, Sec. 1, 28 acres, 103.545 acres.
Trustees of Farmer Methodist Church to Alyssa Foor, Farmer Center, lot 18.
Hicksville Village —
Timothy and Lauri Turnbull to Samuel and Laura Eicher, Zies & Parker Add., lots 15-16.
John Hootman to Robert Geyer, Edgerton's First Add., lots 18, 21, part lots, 17, 19-20.
David Miller to Jacob Heller, Edgerton and Tannyhill Add., part lots 2-3.
Mary Levy to Abigail Laker, Original Plat, lot 121, part lot 122.
Hicksville Township —
Christopher Cupp to Matthew Stoll, Sec. 2, 4.119 acres.
William and Laura Ratliff to Julie and Timothy Kernstein, Sec. 4, 4 acres, 1.292 acres.
Miriam Stoltzufus to Robert and Tiffany Bennett, Sec. 8, 0.28 acre, 10 acres.
Highland Township —
Zachary Morris to Ryan Randall, Sec. 4, 3.831 acres.
Estate of Mary Marlene Retcher to Ronald Retcher, Sec. 5, 1.03 acres; Highland Acres Add., part lots 8-9.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD—
Benjamin and Andrea Shuman, to Levi and Laura Schwartz, Sec. 28, 3.217 acres.
Eric Stairhime (dec.) to Joshua Stairhime, Sec. 28, 35.534 acres.
Eric Stairhime (dec.) to Sue Stairhime, Sec. 28, 5 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Nicholas Siewert to Tyson and Bethany Nofzinger, Wooded Acres Phase II, lot 12.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Martha Cooper to Theodore Nicely, River Crossing Condos, Unit 711.
South Richland Township-ALSD —
Larry and Lois Bauer, to Robert Bartley, Sec. 25, 0.99 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Emanuel and Mary Vardinakis, to Matthew Vardinakis, Evansport Original Plat, lot 115, part lot 116.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.