Marriage licenses---
Angelito Wreede, 18, Defiance, forklift operator, and Kasey Sligh, 24, Cecil, retail manager.
Aaron Swanson, 32, Defiance, maintenance, and Jennifer Lee, 33, Defiance, self-employed.
Joseph Collins, 37, Edgerton, body technician, and Veronica Vogelsong, 34, Edgerton, buyer.
Gary Welling, 54, Defiance, self-employed, and Kimberly Wolenberg, 43, West Bloomfield, Mich., lawyer/managing director.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Matthew Foss, 730 E. Front St., vs. Collette Foss, Napoleon. Divorce.
Hayden Dales, 1800 Maumee Drive, vs. Defiance County Board of Commissioners; Logan Wolfrum, 17072 Highland Center Road; Ayersville Local Schools, 28046 Watson Road, TAS Aviation of Defiance Inc.; North Western Electric Cooperative, Inc., Bryan; Touchstone Energy Cooperative, Inc., Glen Allen, Va.; Cooperatives Balloon Associates, LLC, Paxton, Ill.; United Way of Defiance County, Inc., 608 Clinton St.; Aetna Inc., East Hartford, Conn.; and Anthem Insurance Co. Inc., Indianapolis. Money judgment.
Nicole Cape, Montpelier, vs. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, 101 Clinton St.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers Compensation.
Cindy Fletcher, Paulding, vs. Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville;and Mark Milford Hicksville Joint Township Hospital, Hicksville. Money judgement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Michelle Cogswell, Hicksville. Money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Zachery Montney, 700 Kiser Road. Money judgment.
Toni Bates, address unavailable, vs. Mic Phelps, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Credit Acceptance Corp, Southfield, Mich., vs. Joseph Fowler, 15732 Power Dam Road. Money judgment.
Terry Soto, New Bavaria, vs. Jill Wallace, 1637 Baringer Drive. Money judgment.
Jessica Justice, Hicksville, vs. Matthew Justice, Hicksville. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs Ashley Brown, Hicksville. Judgment granted for plaintiff.
James Mackie, Bryan, vs. John Weller, Ney, Sharon Weller, Ney, Susan Crites, Edgerton; unknown spouse, if any, of Susan Crites, Edgerton; Defiance County treasurer, fiduciary of the estate of Luella Weller, Bryan. Judgment entered staying proceedings effective March 7 due to bankruptcy.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Barbara Soto, 905 Greenbriar Lane. Summary judgment for plaintiff.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Christopher Schaffer, 19455 Ohio 111. Default judgment for plaintiff.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Scott Rosebrock, Sherwood. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Michael and Margaret Linder, Bradenton Fla., vs. Jeffrey Winhovan, Deshler; Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois, Scranton Pa.; Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Mayfield Village. Case dismissed with prejudice.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Heath Wilson, 614 Gibson St. Dismissed with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Damon Smith, 7640 Ohio 15. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Daryle Rogers (dec.) to Robert Rogers, et al, Sec. 30, 3.94 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Edith Lantz, to Noah and Annie Arnett, M&M Add., lot 3, part lot 3.
Kenneth Cymbola (dec.) to Laura Cymbola, Baringer's First Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Cheryl Westrick, et al, to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Vanderbroek's Add., lots 10-11.
Gary's Auto Repair, LLC, to Defiance County Land Reultilization Corporation, Philips Add., part lots 3-5.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Marie Culler and Allen Wichman to Joe and LaDonna Call, Northfield Add., lot 73.
Rick Kigar, private seller officer, to Groeneweg Real Estate, LLC, Carter and Others Add., lot 53.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Rosemary Casarez (dec.) to Sarepio Casarez, Auditor's Plat, lot 3, C.E. Bronson Add., lot 7, 39.
Estate of Tanner Osborne to Amanda and Weslee Rising, Oak Park Add., part lot C.
Margaret Melton (dec.) to Terry Melton, Hampton Woods Sub., lot 4.
Terry Melton to Terry Melton, trustee, Hampton Woods Sub., lot 4.
Andrea Earich to Curtis and Cathrine Aldrich, Pine Ridge Sub, Phase III, lot 22.
Efrain Canales (dec.) to Sheila Canales, Sub. of Knapp and Hay's Add., lot E.
Defiance Township —
Aaron Zimmerman to Garald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 1, 15.473 acres.
Kenneth and Tammy Branham to Ken and Dawn Chafins, Schackow Sub., lot 2.
Benjamin and Krystal Mitchell to Katie and Jordan Marbaugh, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 35.
Sherwood Village —
Trevor and Amber Zachrich to Louis Rachel, Pamela Ann Sub., lot 4.
Patrick Joyce to Billy Parsons, Auditor's Plat, lot 56.
Jeffrey Meyer to Laurie Bergman, Mackinaw Add., lot 10.
Wudle, LLC, to Cory and Tammy Black, Sec. 17, 1 acre (transfers after split).
Hicksville Township —
Daniel and Ramona Michael to Michael and Sons Farms, LLC, Sec. 10, 44.221 acres, 33.779 acres, Sec. 32, 36.931 acres.
Linda Garman to Skyler Eicher, Greenwood Allotment, lot 2.
Highland Township —
Aaron Zimmerman to Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 6, 121.457 acres.
Mark Township —
Amy Olds to Nathan Olds, Sec. 6, 1 acre.
Kirk and Kayla Jesse to Kirk and Kayla Jesse, co-trustees, Sec. 33, 2.448 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville HEVSD —
John Hickman (dec.) to John Hickman, et al, Sec. 28, 32.779 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Teresa Bishop to Teresa Bishop, trustee, Riverdale Heights Extension Number Two, lot 111.
Sally and Anthony Stites to David Oberhaus, R.G. Holgate's Plat, lot 7.
Noble Township-NELSD —
William Krueger to Richard and Deborah Mertillat, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres.
North Richland Township-NELSD —
Robert and Tara Chase to Robert and Tara Chase, co-trustees, Sec. 4, 1.714 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Breena Breedlove, trustee, to Breena Breedlove, Sec. 31, 18.989 acres, 3.735 acres.
Breena Breedlove, to Breena Breedlove, trustee, Sec. 31, 18.989 acres, 3.735 acres.
Washington Township —
Ryan and Heather Smith to Ryan and Heather Smith, co-trustees, Sec. 5, 44.923 acres, 1 acre, Sec. 6, 2.052 acres, 5 acres, 5 acres.
