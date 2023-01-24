Justin Cole, 31, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Daniel Cuffle, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 6.
Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 6.
Joshua Spears, 40, Napoleon, pleaded no contest trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Nathan Gallant, 31, 06234 Domersville Road, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roger Gerlach, 45, 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mariah Hohenbrink, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nicholas Kelley, 19, 17569 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
