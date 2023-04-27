CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met here on Tuesday evening to hear about updates and approve funds for various projects.
Council approved two motions, one to adjust the estimated resources by $28,000 and the other to increase the appropriations by the same amount. Both were passed by emergency, meaning there is no need for three readings.
The funds will pay for paving projects on West Forest and Eighth streets that had been approved last year, but the company, Ward Construction Co., was unable to start them until recently.
The monies come from the permissive license tax account which is held by the county until the village makes a request for it.
In other street projects Mayor Matt Miller updated council on the village’s waterline project, saying that it’s pretty much completed, save for getting a few homes on Maple Street hooked up and finishing a little paving work.
Council approved a payment of $5,616.50 to J & M Excavating which came out to fix a sinkhole and provided a new water service hookup for a resident.
In other business:
• council approved a building permit for a new metal roof at 100 N. Third Street, a new porch roof for 200 W. Maple St. and granted a variance for a home where a garage was built within the 25-foot setback from the street. The variance was granted because the garage is an existing structure instead of new and was built in the 1970s before the village had adopted formal setback limits.
• council approved a list of 12 to become members of the fire department auxiliary. This will be made up of retired firefighters who will provide auxiliary aid and equipment care during big events such as the Dec. 23 downtown fire. Council was also informed that the village will be putting new stone in the lot surrounding the fire station.
• Miller updated council on court proceedings with the legal case regarding a condemned building on North Main Street in the downtown. A date for oral arguments has been set for May 30.
• council was informed that the All Paid electronic paying service will not be a good fit for the village and authorized Susan Darby, village fiscal officer, to investigate another company, Doxo, to determine it will work better to allow electronic bill paying to the village.
• council approved an additional $600 for the purchase of a land leveler as the price went up on the one the village is considering. The community cleanup days will be June 8-9.
• Miller updated council on the LED light installation, noting that the EMS building and village hall were now completed and that a solar-eye which controls the street lights on the south side of town was also replaced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.