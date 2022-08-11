CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening and discussed the refurbishment of well seven among other repair projects.
The pump and motor of well seven were tested and found to be underperforming, according to Continental Mayor Matt Miller.
Council approved the purchase of a new pump and motor for $7,612.
The council also approved spending $1,830 on new mulch for around the pirate ship in the village park. Miller noted that the mulch hadn’t been refreshed since it was originally installed.
In another matter, council discussed the possibility of applying for Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grants to help pay for new water lines for homes west of Ohio 634.
The lines were discovered to be leaking about a month ago, according to Miller. He indicated that the hope is to replace the current four-inch lines that are leaking with new six-inch lines with the OPWC grant helping pay for that.
In other business, council:
• approved three new building permits, the first for an addition for a home at 204 E. Rice St.; the second for a new roof at 202 E. Maple St.; and the third for a concrete patio, drive and steps at 400 W. Ash St.
• is looking to take down and trim back trees that are in the village right-of-way. Council will be compiling a list of trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.