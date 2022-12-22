CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening during a meeting rescheduled from the previous week to discuss projects, approve certain water rate increases and handle end-of-year financial matters.
CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening during a meeting rescheduled from the previous week to discuss projects, approve certain water rate increases and handle end-of-year financial matters.
Council held the second reading of water and sewer rates ordinance which are reviewed every two years. Council approved a 25-cent rate raise per 1,000 gallons for water and sewer each.
Also raised was the water operation free from $35 to $40.
Mayor Matthew Miller updated council on various water infrastructure projects.
AEP has completed the replacement of a new pole with a power transformer outside the water treatment plant, part of a project involving an update to the plant’s generator. Previously, a portable generator was standing by in case of a power outage, but that unit has been replaced with a fixed, onsite unit.
Water lines on South First Street, between Maple and Sugar streets, will be replaced with eight-inch lines in the coming year and should be completed by July, according to Miller.
Miller also noted that the village has taken official possession of the new water tower and is looking at adding LED lights in an upgrade to the water plant.
In another matter, council amended the village’s estimated revenues, reducing the permissive license tax by $28,000, the enterprise improvement fund by $61,231.58, the First Street water line by $50,000 and the coronavirus fund by $238.05.
The police fund was increased by $238.05 because funding was allotted out of the coronavirus fund.
Council also reviewed and approved temporary 2023 appropriations.
In other business council:
• approved two purchase orders — one for firefighting equipment covered by a $5,500 grant, the second for the additional cost ($4,096.72) of the county paving a section of roads that is the village’s responsibility.
• approved a four-year contract with Greensburg Township to provide fire protection services for a small portion of the township. Greensburg Township will pay $500 for the first two years and $750 for the last two years.
• discussed the annual wage review for employees and chose to table this until the next meeting, pending further review.
• heard from Police Chief Arnie Hardy about getting a quote for the cost of a dash camera in the second of the two village police vehicles. Only one of the two vehicles features a camera.
• learned that the owner of a property on North Main Street that has been condemned has appealed through the court system.
• approved a new sign for Modern Eyecare.
• heard that a building on First Street recently destroyed by fire has been taken down. A request was made for leveling and grass seeding of the lot which will be payed for with 10% of the insurance money that is kept in escrow by the village.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.