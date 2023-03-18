CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council approved a rail safety matter and discussed ongoing projects during its meeting Tuesday.
Council passed a resolution urging state and federal lawmakers to enact legislation to further tighten regulation on rail companies and protect the citizens of Continental from the inherent dangers of a train derailment on the tracks located within and near the village.
This resolution is part of a lobbying effort by the Ohio Municipal League on behalf of municipalities regarding concerns after a number of recent train derailments in the state, including the East Palestine incident involving Norfolk Southern.
Other projects discussed by the village council included the First Street waterline project which began this week. Mayor Matt Miller reported that there was already significant progress being made.
Other council discussions focused on an electronic bill-paying system for water utilities, and the cost versus benefit to the consumer. This was tabled by council for further discussion at the next meeting.
In other business:
• council looked at quotes for installing LED lighting at the village hall and EMS building. This would cost around $4,900.
• council also decided to trade in a lawn mower, as this is done every two years. The trade-in is $6,800.
• the village has continued pumping the pond at Buckeye Park. Due to recent weather the smaller ponds have been pumped into the bigger pond. This is commonly done to prevent the smaller ponds from overflowing their banks and to prevent water from running onto the nearby road.
