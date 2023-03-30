CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met here Tuesday evening and discussed updates on the First Street waterline project.
The project ran into an issue with the bore hitting a two-inch waterline, said Mayor Matt Miller when updating council on the matter.
Miller noted that the village’s new four-inch pump worked beautifully and kept up with the volume of water that the two-inch waterline was leaking while repairs were being made. He added that the old two-inch pump that the village replaced last year would not have been able to keep up.
Council approved a motion to the change order to continue running the eight-inch waterline an additional 300-400 feet and tie everyone currently on the two-inch line that had been hit into the new eight-inch waterline and abandon the old two-inch waterline altogether.
The approved motion means that the new eight-inch waterline will be added east from the corner of West Maple and South First streets and will run to the Second Street right-of-way. This will add around $32,000 to the project which has the original contract price listed as $91,087.60.
The village also passed a motion to increase estimated revenues for the general fund for the fire department “regarding the MARCS grant and some of the recent donations and proceeds from an estate of $47,309.55,” said Miller.
And in regard to the increase of estimated revenues, council passed by emergency another motion for increasing appropriations by $50,000 for contractual services and supplies.
It also approved a motion to amend appropriations for the general fund and increase the amount from $1,004,975 to $1,054,975.
In other business council approved:
• approved a motion to accept the recommendation of the tax incentive review committee to continue the community reinvestment agreement with H&K Chevrolet Buick.
• approved a motion for three building permits, for sidewalk replacement, driveway and sidewalk replacements and for a porch replacement and foundation repairs.
• approved a motion for the then and now purchase orders with Miller noting that one line item totals $6,558.39 to United Fire Apparatus. This was for various parts to repair the village’s fire trucks after they sustained damage during the downtown fire at 113 S. Main St. on Dec. 23.
• approved a request by Arnie Hardy, the village police chief, for two new pieces of equipment, one being a thermal imaging monocular with a range of 1,200 yards quoted at $3,500. The capital fund has $1,025 in it from the sale of an old police car which will offset the total cost of the thermal image monocular. The other is a dry erase board eight feet by four feet which could be utilized by the village when needed and was quoted at $1,260.
• approved a motion to renew the GIS tablet for mapping out the village infrastructure at a cost of $2,625. Council also approved a motion to upgrade the village’s land leveler and grader for $2,399.
• council entered executive session for matters regarding pending legal matters, but took no action.
