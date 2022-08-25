CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday evening and discussed property updates.
Before the regularly scheduled meeting a special session meeting was held on a condemned building on North Main Street.
No action was taken during the appeals meeting, but at the council meeting the appeal was denied.
Other property updates discussed by council were the request of an extension of a building permit.
The homeowner at 505 N. Sixth St., who is undertaking extensive home renovations and updates, asked for more time to complete the project, with council approving the request.
Council also discussed the need for the review board to meet about the demolition of a house that was destroyed by fire 10 days ago at 202 N. First St.
The homeowners already plan to demolish the house — which was a total loss — and the board meeting will help speed that process.
In other business, council:
• approved going forward applying for a grant of $216,000 to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) by replacing a four-inch waterline north of Park Street with an eight-inch line. The village could carry about $43,000 of its own money to pay for the project with the rest potentially coming from the village.
• decided to change its medical health insurance provider from Medical Mutual — which would have added an additional costs to the village this year upon renewal — and go with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
