CONTINENTAL — Village council here discussed fire department news, including some connected to the big downtown fire on Dec. 23, during its first meeting of the year.
It was noted that the insurance inspector was out to look at the building at Main and Maple streets that was heavily damaged by fire the Friday before Christmas. Mayor Matt Miller also explained that since then the post office — located on the north end of the building, but undamaged — was professionally cleaned and the smoke small is much less noticeable.
Miller also stated that because of the extreme cold during the fire — when temperatures were below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — three village fire trucks were damaged. The cold slightly damaged two of them, but they were able to be repaired with replacement parts.
The third truck, called the “brush buggy,” sustained more severe damage due to the cold temperatures and will need to be inspected by the insurance company before repairs can be made, according to Miller.
Keeping with fire department news, another MARCS radio grant was awarded to the village for 2023 year and will allow the purchase of more radios and replace around 80% of the current stock they have. Council President Jordon Streicher said the radios are in need of replacement due to a security vulnerability.
In another matter, Village Fiscal Officer Susan Darby reported that the 25-year loan the village took out to build the new firehouse in the early 2000s has been paid down enough that if the village continues to pay extra the building should be paid off by 2027, which would be two years early.
In other news:
• Jordon Streicher was re-elected council president for 2023.
• council made the following committee assignments, keeping them the same as 2023: Streicher and Dan Sullivan — infrastructure, street, street lights, water and sewer; Tom Armey and Mike Varner — zoning and review; Todd Bartley and Roxie Knipp — finance and technology; Armey and Sullivan — recreation and response; Kathy Prowant, Scott Welch, Knipp and Bartley — income tax review board.
• Miller noted that the Ash Street lift station upgrades will be done this week. A pump also failed and was replaced by a refurbished spare until a new one can is installed. It was also noted that some customers have been experiencing leaks because of the recent cold snap.
• LED lights will be installed in the fire station and should greatly improve interior lighting for the fire crews. It should also reduce the villages electrical bill by a small amount due to the LED lights being more energy efficient and lasting longer, according to Miller. New LED lights will also be installed for a similar purpose in the water department building.
