CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council discussed fire department concerns during its meeting Tuesday.
Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson let council know that he is looking at it would take to establish a fire auxiliary department that would not go on runs, but would be made up of retired and semi-retired firefighters. This would be an unpaid volunteer program of firefighters who during a severe fire event — such as the one that occurred downtown on Dec. 23 — would help man the station and assist with equipment.
Also discussed was the possibility of applying for a grant that would allow the village to purchase a new fire truck.
The truck would cost around $800,000 with the grant covering everything but about $40,000 for the village to pay, according to Williamson.
Nothing has been decided yet, but the matter is being looked into.
In other business:
• Mayor Matt Miller gave his “state of the village” address at Tuesday’s meeting and noted that even though the previous year had setbacks there also was a lot of progress and successes.
• Mayor Miller participated in a training call for the service “TextMyGov,” which the village will be implementing in the coming weeks. This service allows for greater communication in case of emergencies between the village and residents, such as road closures or severe weather events.
• council discussed the upcoming First Street waterline project schedule. Hohenbrink Excavating is planning to start the project in mid-March and complete it in July.
• council reviewed and approved a contract for $5,000 with Jennifer Jennette Consulting. In the past the company has provided work with water metrics asset management plans and consumer confidence reports for the village. She will be kept on for similar work with the village this year.
• some $1,800 will be spent for updates that will bring the village webpage up to a more modern standard and improve functionality.
• council also reviewed and approved a $6,000 estimate for a camera that will go into a village police car. The village’s other two cars each possess a camera already.
