CONTINENTAL — The cost energy was one topic during village council’s meeting here Tuesday.
On hand at the meeting was Ray Finnegan, a power company broker, to discuss the increases in the electrical bill for the village. One reason energy bills are higher, said Mayor Mat Miller, is the fact that the new water tower has features the old one didn’t have and is using more electricity.
Two options discussed at the meeting for lowering the price of electricity where to look at a new rate, or aggregation, which would be a ballot measure in which the village votes to be a part of a collective and shop for a cheaper rate as a group.
Both options were discussed, but nothing was decided.
In other business:
• the village approved two building permits, one for new siding on South Second Street, and another for a new pole barn on South First Street.
• the village finally received its new copying machine, which it had ordered in December 2021.
• leaf drop-off was discussed. The village does not offer leaf pickup, but wants to keep them out of the storm drains. A location north of town where the old sewer plant is located has been designated for dropping off brush and is starting to accept leaves.
• the village has completed its section of paving on Road E16.
• the fire department will receive approximately $5,000 from Blue Harvest Solar to provide training on how to respond to a fire in a solar field.
• village offices will be closed Friday due to Veterans Day.
