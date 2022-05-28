CONTINENTAL — Village council met here Tuesday, discussing among other topics a study undertaken by the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation and the Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University.
The study will look at residential growth and economic development among other aspects.
The purpose of the study is to give communities data that will allow them to see what trends are happening in their areas. Are people moving in, are they moving out, are wages trending up or down?
This kind of information can be very useful for applying to some kinds of grants which sometimes ask for specific kinds of data on an area, according to Mayor Matt Miller.
Council approved participating in the study.
In other business, council also discussed:
• adding chickens to a village ordinance concerning the maintenance of animals in town. Council decided that more research is needed, so the item was tabled for future discussion.
• approved the buying of a four-inch trash-pump which moves water from unwanted locations such as when utilities are being fixed and water is in the pit. Miller quoted the cost as just under $3,800.
• the installation of an aerator in the new water tower on June 1. Leveling and grass seeding also are expected to take place in June as well, according to Miller. Metalink will also be installing its internet WiFi equipment on the new water tower in the next few weeks.
• a new AC cooling unit for the maintenance building with the cost being quoted by Miller as a little more than $2,900. The village had been advised last year when maintenance was done on the old AC unit that it would need a new one in the near future.
• the consolidation of the two July meetings into one on July 19.
