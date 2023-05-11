CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council heard from the finance committee about banking with Star Ohio and passed several motions during its meeting Tuesday.
CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council heard from the finance committee about banking with Star Ohio and passed several motions during its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting started slightly late with council member Jordan Streicher opening the meeting in place of Mayor Matt Miller who had a conflict in scheduling.
Council heard recommendations from the finance committee about Star Ohio where the village currently does its banking. Miller left the conversation to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
The finance committee informed council that it had recently come to the attention of the village that Star Ohio is not FDIC-insured, meaning that the bank and the monies in it are not insured by the federal government. Banks that are FDIC-insured have a federal government guarantee that there will be recovery of $200,000 should the bank go under.
Council took the finance committee’s recommendation and approved a motion to move the village’s monies to an FDIC-insured bank and gave Fiscal Officer Susan Darby the authority to move around $400,000 out of Star Ohio and into a cdars program at the Fort Jennings Bank which is an FCID-insured bank.
In other business council:
• approved an emergency resolution to purchase 20 tons of road salt through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• approved a motion to release insurance monies held by the village to insure the clean up of a fire-damaged property on First Street to the owner who has cleaned it up.
• approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Doxo, an electronic payment service for village utilities.
• approved a building permit for a new roof.
• approved direct deposit for village employee paychecks.
• was reminded that the community garage sale will be held Friday and Saturday while the spring cleanup is set for June 8-9.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.