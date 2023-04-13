CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met here Tuesday and heard further updates on the town’s waterline project.
Mayor Matt Miller updated council further about the ongoing First Street waterline project. He noted that the West side of North First Street was bored and crews were working on pressurizing Maple Street.
So far the two-inch pipe on Maple that council discussed last month will be fully abandoned and everything will be tied into a new eight-inch line that was part of the change order approved during last month’s meeting.
He added that tracer wires have been put down with the new lines which will make it easier to find the lines if future issues come up. Miller added that the work should be coming to a close by the end of the week.
The change order added $32,000 to the project which had an original contract price of $91,087.60. Approximately $70,000 will be paid with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Council passed an emergency resolution with an emergency approving the use of ARPA funds to pay for a portion of the waterline project. A CDBG grant is already covering around $50,000 of the project, so the village will not have to pay any monies out of pocket.
In another matter, Council Member Tom Army made note of rail companies parking their trains on the tracks in town and leaving them for extended periods of time.
It was mentioned during this discussion that since last year’s Ohio Supreme Court ruling, which stripped municipalities of the ability to fine rail companies that leave their trains blocking road and track crossings, the problem has become worse.
Concerns about what might happen in the case of an emergency were also expressed during the discussion as fire and EMS units would be unable to exit the village. Fortunately, that scenario has not yet happened, said Miller, however, it’s a real concern of the village.
In other business:
• council authorized Miller to put the Lakeland project out for bid with Council Member Mike Varner abstaining. The project will involve replacing the road down to the base and also fixing storm sewer issues. The finance committee estimated that the project will cost about $500,000. By putting the project out to bid the village hopes to determine the exact cost to determine how it will be paid.
• council approved a motion to enter into a service agreement with All Paid Electronic Serves for making only bill paying available to citizens. The utilization of the service is pending the village’s ability to install the service in the future. Also approved by council was a motion to allow direct deposit for village employees’ paychecks, also pending upon the village’s ability to install the services at a future date.
• council authorized Miller to hire summer help with mowing and picking up and also approved the dates of June 8-9 for the village cleanup day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.