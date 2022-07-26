Defiance City Schools is planning some upgrades for Community Auditorium’s restrooms.
Formerly part of the Defiance school property that was sold to the City of Defiance, the auditorium is still owned by the board of education and will remain so.
Renovations are being planned with a $150,000 state capital improvements grant, according to Defiance City Schools Superintendent Bob Morton.
“We are using this grant money to renovate restrooms in the basement of the auditorium,” he said. “Those (the bathrooms) had been at one point in time repurposed into locker rooms when it was a functioning school for the gymnasium ... .”
With the auditorium holding over 1,000 people Morton, said it was necessary to expand the restrooms’ capacity. The design contract was awarded to Beilharz Architects, Inc., a local architect business.
At the school board meeting that took place on July 13, Lynn Clady the designer for Beilharz showed a floor plan of what the renovations will look like.
Clady’s plan is to install 10 toilets and seven sinks in the women’s bathroom with a wooden bench in the foyer for seating. The floor, which is mosaic tile, will be repaired and left as is with new siding put on the walls to cover the old tiling.
She also noted that the toilet closet will have a wooden look and the original tiling in the foyer of the women’s restrooms will be left as it is now.
The men’s bathroom which, Clady said was in rougher shape, will require more renovations. Including a new floor altogether, new wall covering panel’s like in the women’s and will feature four toilets, six urinals and seven sinks as well as a foyer bench and dark wood look toilet closets.
Both the women’s and men’s bathrooms will feature ADA-compliant stalls, however, there is currently no way for a differently-abled person to access these bathrooms as they are down a flight of stairs.
Clady said the idea of installing ADA-compliant toilet closets was in anticipation of the future possibility of a lift or ramp installed for access, so the bathrooms would not have to be renovated again.
The upstairs restrooms that are located at either end of the main hall of the auditorium seating area will be made to serve those who are differently-abled. However, because of the age of the building and size of the rooms these upstairs bathrooms will only be semi ADA compliant.
At the school board meeting on July 13 there was some discussion about seeing if there would be future funding to make these upstairs restrooms fully ADA compliant.
“We hope to get this (construction contract) out to bid, probably August,” said Morton, with hopes that work begins around the first of the year and over winter.
At the moment Morton is expecting the construction to take around six months as the renovations will include some re-plumbing, moving walls and a new interior. These renovations should be finished by the summer or fall of 2023.
