This photo shows the city’s biggest brownie with the Brownie Scout troop that baked it along with the mayor of Defiance. Pictured are, from left: Ellie Jaques, Mayor Mike McCann, Harper Azbell, Lily Phillips, Ellie Ray, Alexia Shafer, Langley Wittenmyer, Kaylin Essex, Izora Finnegan, Avery Armstrong, Charlotte Wendell, Mila Wichman, Jazmynn Trevino, Aria Wichman and Avryellah Ledbetter.
On Friday Defiance Mayor Mike McCann handed out certificates to area Girl Scouts declaring them makers of the city’s biggest brownie. At the ceremony, conducted prior to Defiance’s Annual Relay for Life event, Girl Scouts from several local troops presented the city’s largest brownie. Measuring five-and-a-half feet by seven feet the brownie was constructed from 50 individual pans of brownies. Carrie Armstrong of Girl Scout Troop 1260 said that the girls, who had been Daisy Scouts (the youngest Girl Scout members), were graduating to become Brownie Scouts and she wanted to do something special to mark the occasion.
With four ovens going at once it took the Girl Scouts four hours to bake over 50 trays of brownies, which they then assembled into one giant brownie. Once assembled the 14 Girl Scouts took part in decorating the monster confection with chocolate frosting, sprinkles and neon colored icing. Each girl received a certificate from the mayor and will also be receiving a patch as well.
Troop leaders Carrie Armstrong and Kristin Wendell were joined by girls from three other local troops in presenting the brownie to the city. A free will offering was collected with proceeds going to support future Girl Scout programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.