Local General Motors Plant Manager Steve Hartwig was the guest speaker at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s third “First Friday” event held at the VFW Post 3360 on Friday.
Hartwig gave a brief historical overview of GM manufacturing including a 1952 mechanical heart pump and WWII amphibious vehicles among others before discussing the future of the Defiance plant. This will include a new sign: the current sign reading GM Powertrain will be changedto read “GM Defiance.”
Hartwig then presented GM’s vision for the future, “Zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”
To help avoid crashes Hartwig made comment about GM’s adaptive cruse, a car feature which helps prevent crashes by identifying the vehicle in front and stopping before a crash takes place. He also commented on super cruse features that he said was not to be used in cities, that works similarly but on the highway which includes some driving assistance.
When speaking of the future of GM, Hartwig also noted that accident statistics in his presentation showed that those who text and drive are three times more likely to have an accident then those who are drunk with 94% of accidents caused by human error.
Hartwig then went on to say that the Defiance plant has pre-production operations for GM for all current casting.
“Whenever there is a casting that’s being developed, aluminum casting that’s being developed, we do have the pre-production operation ... so that means anything that goes anywhere in General Motors we get to look at it, learn about it and help build it initially in the development process,” he said.
Hartwig noted that GM is looking to manufacture wholly electric vehicles, many of which contain aluminum parts.
He went on to explain that the GM plant — which was founded in 1948 and used to do a lot of manufacturing in iron until 2017 — has since shifted to aluminum. He went into some detail on the process of creating the sand molds that cast the aluminum parts. The general weight of some of the sand molds can be 503 pounds. After casting, the part itself weighs in the range of 130 pounds.
About the sand that is used for casting, Hartwig explained that a train car hold 110,000 tons of sand and the GM plant uses between five and six train cars a day. Sand has been buried in a landfill next to GM for years.
“How big is that mountain (of sand) going to get?,” he asked? “It’s not going to get any bigger, because we’re looking for reuse of that sand that’s productive, okay. So I can tell you that it’s never going to be higher then what you see right now. How’s that for a commitment? Because we have other uses for that sand now.”
Hartwig noted that GM is working with local businesses and other companies to provide the sand, among other uses, as fill but transportation costs are proving difficult.
“We’ve talked about being all electric by 2035,” he said. “I’m not sure our country’s going to be ready. I’m not sure they are ... .”
Hartwig commented that the current electrical grid might not be able to handle it.
The workforce at the Defiance plant, he noted, totals 530 with 411 of the workers hourly. He also spoke about retirement makeup for the Defiance GM plant with 58 individuals retiring in 2021 and 61 new hires.
He said GM is in need of skilled trade workers and engineers.
Hartwig also noted GM’s community engagement efforts that include among others donations, including toiletries to The House of Ruth, largely diapers, a blood drive and a new 419 area code “Let’s Build” project, which builds beds for children 2-17, including mattresses and sheets.
A 1980 graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a liberal arts degree, Hartwig has worked for GM for 42 years. He was transferred to the area in early March, 2020, noting noted that two weeks after his arrival the Defiance plant was shut for about 50 days due to COVID-19.
Hartwig went on to say that he was called back to the Kokomo, Ind. plant where he’d been the plant director for 12 years. The Kokomo plant shifted to ventilator manufacturing with the plant turning out 20 ventilators an hour when Hartwig was attached to the project for 50 days.
Of the ventilator work, Hartwig said he was proud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.