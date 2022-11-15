The Defiance Area Chamber Foundation held its largest fundraiser — a reverse raffle — at the K of C hall Thursday with a western theme.
There were many prizes to be won from a variety of games, including 50/50, bling drink to win a pair of diamond earrings. The big winners were the ticket drawings, with Bob Morton, the superintendent of the Defiance City Schools, as the master of ceremonies. According to Jessica West, the top three winners decided to split the top three winnings. They were Wes Moats, Roberta Yoder and Emily Schlegel.
West explained noted the raffle serves as the Chamber Foundation’s largest fundraiser.
“The Foundation was established in 2013 for charitable contributions, educational and scientific purposes,” she stated. “The funds from this event help to administer various programs within the foundation including, but not limited to, the support of economic development, scholarships for high school seniors/college students, support of awards for the Defiance County Fair and support of awards for the Defiance County Agricultural Hall of Fame.”
West also commented when asked about how they came up with the theme.
“Last year the theme was a Hawaiian luau and we had a lot of fun, but we didn’t want to repeat that and have it become stale,” she said. “With the popularity of western shows currently, I thought a western/rodeo theme would be fun, festive and easy for everyone to dress for the event. So we grabbed our jeans, boots, bandanas and hats and saddled up for a reverse raffle rodeo.”
The decor of the hall featured multi-colored bandanas as place settings and electric candles and lanterns to keep with the old west theme. West also said “one of the fun features of this event is the Taste of Defiance, where different food vendors offer signature food items and those that fit the theme of the event.”
This year’s vendors included: Arp’s Dairy (soft serve ice cream mix), The Drop Zone Pizzeria, Fricker’s, Grant’s Catering, Jacob’s Meats and Rusty Taco.
When contacted Monday, the Chamber Foundation was still tallying up the amount raised.
The event goes back to at least 2006, becoming the fundraiser for the Chamber Foundation in 2012 and continuing to be an annual event with the exception of 2020. It was cancelled that year due to the COVID pandemic.
