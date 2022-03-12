PAULDING — Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District has been awarded a NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Funds will be used to improve the Black Swamp Nature Center and Nature Area. Originally part of an old sugar beet factory, the land is now owned by the Paulding County Commissioners and managed by Paulding SWCD. The Black Swamp Nature Center was established in the fall of 2002. The educational building is available for workshops, training, meetings, youth groups and personal rentals.
Teachers, scout leaders, 4-H leaders, school groups and other organizations are encouraged to utilize the building as a classroom or meeting room. The wildlife area, established in 1958 by the ODNR, is open to the public from dawn to dusk for walking, fishing and other forms of outdoor recreation.
No updates or capital improvements have occurred since the construction of the center 20 years ago. Through NatureWorks Grant funding, improvements at the Black Swamp Nature Center and Nature Area will be made over the next two years.
Before beginning any updates, Paulding SWDC is seeking input from the community on what improvements they would like to see happen. The survey will stay up until March 25. Complete the short survey that can be found by visiting: https://pauldingswcd.org/black-swamp-nature-center-and-nature-area-improvements/, or https://forms.gle/AcDDkewJxjx6dehM9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.