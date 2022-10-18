Coco at Barktoberfest

Coco, a Fort Defiance Humane Society two-year-old Chihuahua Boston Terrier mix up for adoption, is pictured here attending Barktoberfest held at the 4KD Crick Brewery in Defiance Saturday afternoon. Coco the dog is dressed in a sombrero and serape in reference to the film "Coco."

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The second annual Barktoberfest was held Saturday by 4KD Crick Brewery at 211 Carpenter Road in Defiance.

