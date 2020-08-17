ARCHBOLD — The Four County Career Center welcomed three new staff members for the 2020-21 school year.
Aarika Alabata is the new intervention specialist instructor at the career center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a post-bachelor’s degree in special education. Alabata has been in education for the past four years teaching at Bryan City Schools, Edgerton Local School and Coal City Schools. She lives in Bryan.
Taking the position of workforce development/placement coordinator is Karlee Badenhop. She has a bachelor of science business administration degree from Ohio Northern University. She was previously the director of sales and marketing at an assisted living facility and the manager of marketing, wellness and community relations at the Henry County Hospital. Badenhop lives in Liberty Center with her husband, Greg, and their four children.
The new specialized mechatronics and robotics instructor is Matthew Scarberry. He holds a state and national journeyman’s tool-maker certification and worked as a journeyman for the past 14 years. He lives in Liberty Center with his wife, Kendra, and their three children.
Melissa Nafziger is the new test/intervention instructor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in math secondary education and a master’s degree in classroom technology and has spent 21 years in education. She lives in Archbold with her husband, Ryan, and their two children.
Taking the position of cafeteria cook was Brandy Breen. She has worked as a cook at the Bryan Hospital for the past 25 years. She lives in Bryan with her husband, Monte, and their two children.
Joyce Golz is the new hospitality services instructor at the career center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and child development from the University of Akron and a master’s degree in special education and transition to Work. Golz has spent the past 15 years in education from college level to preschool. She lives in Defiance with her husband, Shawn, and their son.
