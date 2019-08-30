More stringent security measures — including metal detectors — are planned for Defiance's ribfest next month.
The annual event is scheduled from 3:30 pm.-11 p.m. on Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance — on Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets; on Third Street, between Perry Street and Wayne Avenue; and on Fourth Street, between Perry and Wayne.
Recent mass shootings have prompted stepped-up security — including one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on July 28 — Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer indicated.
"Due to the events that have happened ... we are deciding to step up our security measures for the ribfest and more events throughout the City of Defiance to ensure that citizens that attend have a sense of security and safety," he said.
The planned changes include:
• reducing the number of entry gates from three to two. The gates will be located at Third and Perry streets, and at Fourth Street and Wayne Avenue. The entry fee will remain $5 per person for ages 10 to 65. Others can enter at no charge.
• metal detectors at the entry gates, where bags also will be searched. "Our advice to people coming to the ribfest would be to bring minimal things with you," said Shafer. "If you need to, bring a coat, purse whatever, but just be advised everything's subject to search upon entry for the safety of all involved."
• wrist bands for everyone, whether a person plans to consume alcoholic beverages or not. Those over 21 will receive one band; those under that age will receive another. These also will help event personnel to determine that everyone has entered through security, according to Shafer.
• additional city police officers. Police will again be aided by volunteer security personnel from Defiance College's criminal justice program.
As before, no weapons will be allowed into the event. This includes those legally permitted to carry concealed handguns, as the ribfest is a liquor-permitted event.
"Safety is always the number one concern when we put on an event — 100 percent," said Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which is organizing the event. "We always work very, very closely with Chief Shafer ... as well as fire, as well as everybody else we work with. We always have that underlying safety in the back of our minds. So when conversations started coming up in some of our pre-event meetings, we realized that we needed to look a bit little deeper and to see what maybe we need to be doing to instill as much safety as possible."
Mack said about 6,200 attended last year's event while the average has been about 7,000.
"She is a "little bit" concerned that attendance could be impacted this year by the new security measures, but added that "it's what we're doing and it's something that's going to change and we have to adjust to the change. And that's why we're telling everybody now, so that everybody can prepare for this level of change a month prior to the event instead of telling them the couple of days before the event."
