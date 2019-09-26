Another asbestos-related wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
But this one is different from previous suits which blamed General Motors’ Defiance plant for causing the death of former employees who had allegedly been exposed to asbestos there.
The previous suits filed during the past several years asked that surviving spouses be allowed to receive survivor benefits through the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. Some of those cases were successful at trial, while GM settled others.
A new suit filed by the same firm that represented many of the surviving spouses (Kelley & Ferraro, LLP, Cleveland), names numerous defendants and blames them for the death of Walter Fischer.
The plaintiff is Jeffrey Fischer, of the southern Ohio town of Waverly, as executor of the estate of Walter Fischer.
The 25 firms mentioned in the product liability lawsuit are from Ohio and other states. None are located in northwest Ohio and General Motors is not among them. Also named are “John Does 1-100, manufacturers, sellers, or installers of asbestos-containing products.”
According to the suit, Walter Fischer worked in Ohio, but it does not say where. It adds that the defendants “manufactured, supplied, distributed and/or used asbestos in the state of Ohio, or other states in such a manner that caused injury and damages to plaintiffs.”
As for the defendants named “John Does 1-100,” the suit states that their real names and addresses “have not been determined, despite reasonable efforts of the plaintiffs to do so.”
The suit states that the defendants were “engaged in the business of mining, milling, manufacturing, marketing, fabricating, designing, formulating, producing, creating, making, constructing, assembling and/or rebuilding asbestos-containing products or components thereof, and/or selling, distributing, preparing, blending, packaging, labeling and/or otherwise participated in placing asbestos-containing products in the stream of commerce to which plaintiff’s decedent was exposed during his employment.”
The lawsuit also claims that the plaintiff’s decedent will or has “sustained permanent and substantial deformity, loss of use of a limb, loss of a bodily organ system and/or permanent physical functional injury that permanently prevents the injured person from being able to independently care for self and perform life-sustaining activities.”
In conclusion, the suit asks for a monetary judgment, although Ohio lawsuits are permitted only to request a judgment exceeding $25,000.
