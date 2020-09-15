Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Madison Snider (W) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Ellie Schroer (W) def. Reece Miller, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Makenzie Schroeder (W) def. Kaylee Crieger 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alyssa Good/Casey Minning (W) def. Chloe Wetstein/Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Abby Metzer/Mara Styles (W) def. Marissa Blunt/Sofia Castillo, 7-5, 6-1.
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Aubrtey Espinoza, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Jaidah Torres, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Gracie Butler, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Elle Stacey/Kyrah Rodrigues, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Gabi Bany/Katie Seaman (B) def. Ashlynn Highfield/Thea Perdew, 6-0, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.