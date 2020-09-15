Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Madison Snider (W) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Ellie Schroer (W) def. Reece Miller, 7-5, 6-3. 3. Makenzie Schroeder (W) def. Kaylee Crieger 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Alyssa Good/Casey Minning (W) def. Chloe Wetstein/Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Abby Metzer/Mara Styles (W) def. Marissa Blunt/Sofia Castillo, 7-5, 6-1.

Bryan 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Aubrtey Espinoza, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Jaidah Torres, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Gracie Butler, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Elle Stacey/Kyrah Rodrigues, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Gabi Bany/Katie Seaman (B) def. Ashlynn Highfield/Thea Perdew, 6-0, 6-2.

