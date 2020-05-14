Mason Seimet

Graduate's Name: Mason Seimet

School: Ayersville

Future plans: Plan on finding a career in natural resource management.

Extracurriculars: Mason is a avid hunter and fishermen.

Favorite memory: Being able to hang out with friends. Anything before Covid 19

Advice to future generations: Find joy in every day.

Parents' Names: Aj & Rose Seimet

Load comments