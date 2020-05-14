Graduate's Name: Mason Seimet
School: Ayersville
Future plans: Plan on finding a career in natural resource management.
Extracurriculars: Mason is a avid hunter and fishermen.
Favorite memory: Being able to hang out with friends. Anything before Covid 19
Advice to future generations: Find joy in every day.
Parents' Names: Aj & Rose Seimet
