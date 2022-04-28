GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Authorities here have charged a man from that area with the fatal shooting death of a Defiance resident and the wounding of the victim's daughter.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver stated Thursday afternoon that James Lewis, 46, Murrells Inlet, S.C., will be charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary 1st degree and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The charges stem from an incident around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when Jim Thomas, 76, 165 Lakeview Drive, Defiance, died from a gunshot allegedly fired by Lewis. He was found inside his daughter's residence.
The suspect also is charged with shooting and wounding Thomas' daughter, Christine Thomas, 47, Murrells Inlet, S.C., who was in a separate room, according to authorities.
An incident report provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office noted that she had been shot in the upper chest, and described her as Lewis' ex-girlfriend.
The report noted that when lawmen entered the home they could hear her "calling out for help." She was transported to an area hospital.
Lewis was found conscious and laying on the ground outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities gained access to the home after finding a sliding glass door shattered with an axe laying nearby, according to the police report.
A press release issued Thursday noted that Lewis "is being detained while hospitalized with his injuries." He is expected to be served warrants for the above charges "when his condition allows."
The incident report stated that Lewis' identity "was found because deputies had prior knowledge of the suspect from a previous encounter."
According to a local source, Jim Thomas and his wife, Linda, were visiting their daughter who was living in Murrells Inlet, just south of Myrtle Beach on South Carolina's Atlantic coast.
Jim Thomas was the quartermaster at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance.
