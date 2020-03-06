Ohio AMVETS Post 1991 chaplain Eddie Harris calls it, “His duty.” Meanwhile, fellow Defiance post members Wayne Myers (post quartermaster), and Joe Beck (trustee), not only came up with the idea, but have stepped up to serve.
With the backing of the post, Harris, Myers and Beck have started a ministry in which they visit and feed veterans who currently reside, or are undergoing rehab services, in nursing homes in Defiance.
What started with two veterans in one nursing home, has blossomed into 50 veterans in five care facilities.
“We started out with two people to visit, both AMVETS members, so Wayne, Joe and I decided we needed to go,” said Harris, an ordained minister that served 20 years in the U.S. Army (1988-2008), where he twice sustained injuries. “Since I’m the chaplain, I feel it is my duty to do this, and Wayne and Joe feel the same way. Our idea was to visit those two veterans each Monday and bring them lunch (either a BLT, hamburger or chicken strips).
“What started with two at The Laurels turned into 50 pretty quickly (at Brookview Healthcare Center, SKLD Defiance, Kingsbury Place and GlennPark of Defiance), which is a blessing God provided us,” added Harris. “When I talked to Wayne and Joe about being more active in ministry at the post, they came up with the idea and jumped right in. This is all about us showing our veterans we appreciate their service, and to let them know they’re not forgotten.”
Beck, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-69, explained the idea for the ministry came straight from the Bible.
“It tells you in the Bible (Matthew 25:34-40) that we’re supposed to visit the sick, the imprisoned, to feed the hungry, clothe the naked ... it’s up to us to do our part,” said Beck. “Some of these veterans don’t have a lot of family around, so when we come visit them, they are really happy to see a friendly face.”
Said Myers, who served in the U.S. Army from 1961-64: “I think what we’re doing is going to help these veterans with their quality of life. Most times we visit with the wives and other people we know, too. It’s a blessing we can do this, and we thank the AMVETS for supporting us.”
Harris agreed with Myers about the support, saying: “Anything we need for the veterans, our leadership gives to us to make this happen. Everyone at the post is very supportive.”
Because the number of veterans the three visit has grown so dramatically, and because of how difficult it is to feed all the veterans in one day, the three have discussed visiting half the veterans on Mondays, and the other half on Wednesdays. They are working on possibly bringing blankets to vets as well.
“This is not about us, this is about the veterans, and I just thank God he has given us this opportunity,” said Harris. “He just opened so many doors for us to visit more and more veterans. When we’re there, we hear all kinds of stories, not just from the vets, but from the women there who tell us about their husband’s service. We listen to everyone, because it’s what God is calling us to do.
“We don’t just visit, we offer prayer, we offer scripture and we are serious about being in fellowship,” added Harris. “We have a lot of fun, and we plan on doing this for as long as we can.”
Anyone who would like more information about the ministry, can contact Harris at 419-906-1140; Beck at 419-438-6613; or Myers at 419-438-6214.
