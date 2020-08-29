Don’t let bureaucrats lead this project
There is a difference between finding a grant to help fund a project a city has planned and planning a project to use an available grant. All too often it seems the City of Defiance is doing the latter.
There are many questions about the “road diet” project currently being pushed by city administrators. One of those is if this project was in the planning stages before a state grant was found or if someone found a grant that was available if a city undertook a traffic change that included a bicycle lane. I remember no such discussions or plans.
As with previous city projects, it seems we are being led by bureaucrats in Columbus or Washington. These bureaucrats have an idea that something (like more trees downtown or more roundabouts) would be good for some cities. They get grant money approved for those projects, and then encourage cities to do what they want us to do. Finally, cities plan projects to use those grant funds. That is not how it should work.
When a city council member asked if bike lanes were a requirement of the grant money, our mayor responded by saying, “if there’s no bike lanes, there’s no need to do the ‘road diet.’” So, the next question is if the bike lanes are needed at all.
Let’s see some data on bike traffic anywhere in downtown Defiance. All I’ve seen so far is that there were about nine vehicle/bike accidents in Defiance over a period of 10 or 12 years (with no account of how serious they were). Is that enough cause to spend $50,000 especially now that receipts are lower due to the virus?
It certainly seems something cheaper and less intrusive could be devised. Many people have complained about the timing of traffic lights in the downtown area. Maybe something could be done with those. Or, maybe bikers could be directed to use Perry Street or Wayne Avenue to get through town.
As far as I can tell, nothing in the “road diet” mentioned what bikers will do if they turn off Clinton Street. Will there be a “road diet 2” to deal with traffic on Second Street?
This project is so crazy that an inquiring mind wants to know if someone is getting a kick-back from it. Not accusing anyone, just saying.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Not in support of downtown project
I would like to share my opinion on the possibility of our city council changing the flow of traffic in our downtown area. I have yet to talk to anyone who thinks this idea is a good one.
First of all, it seems that council has not carefully considered that bicycling is an activity that, although there may be a number of folks that enjoy the sport, those numbers are relatively small when compared to the much larger number of people that live in our community and surrounding area. Also, bicycling is an activity that is normally done only a few months out of the year.
I believe this plan is not for our small city, and I hope it will not come to fruition. I would love to see more business in our community, but I do not believe this is the way to go.
With the many needs of our society today, to me it seems a bit ridiculous to spend tax dollars (yes, I know a lot would be paid for with grants, which also comes from our taxes) changing our entire downtown area to satisfy a group of folks that will not even be able to use it a good share of the year. As far as using grants, once again I am sure there are other things where that money could be used more responsibly.
Parking in the area is already limited. As an older citizen, if it is impossible to find parking in close proximity to the business I am hoping to shop at, I simply will skip shopping there.
I believe the planning commission should consider not only the needs of younger citizens but of senior citizens as well.
I have lived in this community for close to 50 years and don’t feel that, under normal circumstances, congestion or traffic flow is a much of a problem.
As to people speeding through traffic lights, I have driven from the south side of town, where I live, to the north side of town many, many times and have not observed many irresponsible drivers. Also, I thought the reason traffic lights are timed the way they are is to “keep the flow” going through town smoothly, so there is not a need to stop at every other light.
Thank you and God bless our beautiful city of Defiance, Ohio.
Karen Forester
Defiance
Social Security ‘is our money’
Does anyone need reminding that Social Security is our money, not a government give away? We paid in and will get back much more when our time comes. But President Trump is using the time-honored scheme, “don’t let a good crisis go to waste.”
The economic crash brought on by the pandemic means that millions of people need cash urgently for rent, food and bills. Trump sees an opportunity to use our desperate situation to dismantle the entitlements that seniors depend on.
He took the irregular step of signing an executive order to defer payroll taxes — the strictly earmarked source of funding for Social Security and Medicare. He also declared that, if re-elected, he would make those deferrals permanent, effectively defunding this historically successful program.
Republicans in Congress are understandably reluctant to support these cuts in an election year, but they have long tinkered with plans to privatize or otherwise weaken Social Security. Despite Trump’s promise in 2016 not to touch it, each of his annual budget proposals included cuts. His 2020 and 2021 proposals entailed cuts that would add up to $2 trillion over 10 years, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Does anyone need reminding that before Social Security was enacted 50% of America’s senior citizens lived below the poverty line? Today that number has sunk to below 10%, especially since Medicare was created. Although never intended as a full pension plan, Social Security does provide the sole income for millions of elderly Americans.
There are many sensible ideas for strengthening these life-saving programs rather than endangering their solvency. The financial magazine Forbes states that, “Trump’s executive actions aren’t only short-sighted, but they are perilously short-changing the prospect of an American recovery at the same time they shatter constitutional norms.”
Hope for a secure old age with health care we can afford requires planning for the future, not undermining our savings to create an appearance of handing out cash in the present. Just think of that 9-plus-percent payroll tax leaking out of our secure public system and into the hedge funds and speculative swaps that brought us the meltdown of 2008. This is a form of gambling that we cannot afford, not now and certainly not after the election.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Democrats lean left like never before
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but one should not be allowed to mischaracterize another’s opinion. In a recent letter I used King David as an example of God using unholy individuals to accomplish His will in the Bible. Lowell Ricker, in response said I was comparing Trump to King David. This is false. It was not a comparison.
My original letter was in response to a pastor who favored the Democrat Party, and the inference I was drawing is that the policies of the democrat party do not line up with biblical teaching — precisely, abortion and same sex marriage.
I was contrasting the parties, but the response letter became everything about what a great man Joe Biden is. That may be true, but party policy far exceeds the good or bad personal traits of the one seeking office.
So, Joe attends mass often and is a devout Catholic. My question would be, how does the Catholic Church feel about abortion and same-sex marriage?
How can you support these issues that are contrary to the churches teaching and still be devout? And, why did a priest, Robert Morey, in Florence S.C. refuse to administer the sacred right of communion to Joe Biden due to his stance on abortion?
You have to consider the direction either party is taking America. Joe Biden may well be a man of character and integrity, but if the Democrat Party is moving America so far left and toward a one-world system, his character means very little. He had to succumb to the ideas espoused by Bernie Sanders, an admitted socialist and AOC in order to get their support. And he did it. So much for Joe’s integrity.
Today, the Democrat Party is more toward the radical left than at any time in the history of this nation. This is a fact that Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike are aware of.
Ron Bliss
Wauseon
Biden should separate himself
If candidate Joe Biden is really sincere about working as hard as president for his political opponents as for his supporters, he should distinguish himself from the intolerant wing of the Democratic Party by offering a spirited and vigorous opposition to the assault on free expression known variously as “woke,” “cancel culture,” or “political correctness.”
Indeed, zero-tolerance should be afforded any promoting blind conformity of thought within corporations, academia, or professional sports.
He should make clear that, where possible, the federal government will not do business with callous corporate executives who bully subordinates into adopting positions and causes they find loathsome. Why, after all, is it okay for those who display MAGA gear and/or support “Blue Lives Matter” to buy a well-known brand of tire, but not be employed producing it?
Why should those who’ve ever rejected notions of identity politics or collective guilt and entitlement be subjected to Soviet-style brainwashing at the hands of “diversity” officers?
Why should those who are, or may have been, pro-life, or believed it unfair for women athletes to compete against biological males, or who’ve ever upheld traditional marriage as an ideal suffer having their careers put in jeopardy?
Why should those who’ve in past or present questioned the compatibility of open borders with a generous welfare state be branded “hate-mongers” by HR bureaucrats?
Biden should deny direct or indirect aid to universities whose administrators allow speakers defending the unfashionable ideas itemized above to be shouted down by adolescent thugs egged on by closed-minded professors whose nauseating pedantry camouflages sham “academic disciplines” (e.g., Native American transgender studies) offering precious few career opportunities. Nor shall he tolerate barriers to professional advancement for scientists whose procedurally flawless research may cause them to deviate from the climate change catechism.
Biden should make clear that he’ll not as president lend his attendance to any pro league whose executives fail to take the position that sporting events are meant to be unifying experiences for fans of all beliefs and opinions; and as such, religion and politics ought to remain outside the stadium or arena.
Moreover, when off the field no player, team owner, or other associate may be intimidated for expressing on his/her own time and platform personal views just because they might, say, offend the Chinese.
Should Biden be elected I hope he has the political courage to follow through with these actions. I’m not optimistic.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
