Thankful for rallygoers
Kudos to the 20 or more people braving frigid temperatures last Saturday to “Stand with Ukraine” at the Defiance County Courthouse. And thank you to the rally’s sponsors that organized this event: UAW and the Defiance and Paulding County Democratic parties. The solidarity we felt under our heavy coats inspires in us a desire for more understanding of Putin’s war on Ukraine and ways to help.
A terrifying humanitarian catastrophe unfolds on the ground in Ukraine. Flouting post-WWII conventions of war, Russian military forces have carried out a three-week long aerial bombardment on Ukraine’s 45 million people. Human Rights Watch has verified Russia’s use in Ukraine’s cities of the barbarous cluster bombs, singularly designed to tear human flesh across as wide of radius as possible. Horrifyingly, these internationally banned bombs detonate at low rates, which turns many into land mines that are trigger-ready for killing civilians for years to come.
Putin’s forces imperil safe operation of Ukraine’s fifteen nuclear power reactors; systematically bombard schools, hospitals, and residential areas; and cut off supplies of food, water, medicine, and shelter to large, dense populations by destroying urban infrastructure. The deputy mayor of Mariupol, one of the most besieged cities in the early days of war and with a population of 400,000, said of the situation on the ground, “I would not have imagined this in my worst nightmare ... Let me make it clear ... we have total destruction ... .”
Millions more have had their lives violently disrupted and have lost their homes. According to the United Nations Commission for Human Rights, three weeks of war has already displaced four million people. Roughly half the displaced population are fleeing to other cities and regions of Ukraine. Half are refugees escaping to low-income countries: Poland, Romania, Slovakia and other neighboring countries to the west.
Crescent-News reporter Beth Krouse has written on the personal ties with Ukraine of people in our community. The C-N also featured a guest article by a recent Peace Corps volunteer’s experience in Ukraine. To learn more about Ukraine, Tim Snyder, expert on Eastern Europe and proficient in five European languages including Ukrainian has written extensively. He also writes here: https://snyder.substack.com/
Wanting to help? Check out Charity Navigator’s website — https://www.charitynavigator.org/ — for a list of organizations supplying needed aid.
In these times, let’s look for what unites us. Pray for Ukraine. Pray for our nation. Gather good information. Give.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Co-op changes should be defeated
Northwestern Electric Cooperative has chosen not to hold a member meeting again this year. The last two years there was a COVID epidemic which was reason enough not to have a public meeting. The COVID situation is far from over, but we are returning to a state of normalcy.
We go to work, school, social functions and sporting events where our board members are seen. So why not have an annual member meeting this year? Other electric cooperatives are. Your cooperative is again proposing changes in our code of regulations. This seems to be an annual event, and maybe the reason is so members cannot voice their opinions.
Previously, it was to change board members to unlimited terms, which was defeated because a member was able to address the members at the meeting and speak against it. This year the changes will do away with annual member meetings so no chance to speak for or against proposals, or to nominate a member from the floor for a trustee position. No chance to ask questions.
The control of all information will be held by the board and CEO. The changes will make the annual meeting a paper one where our trustees meet and send you the results about who was elected and what else they and management want you to know. Cooperatives are owned by the members and they should have the opportunity to meet as a family and ask questions of your elected officials and management.
Also, another change proposed is to control who can seek a trustee position. Was this change proposed because last year our board chairman nearly lost? We need to elect trustees who understand what a cooperative is. We need a change in these positions to bring in new ideas and not become “lifers” as our government has become.
The board needs to employ a management team and elect a board chairman that understands cooperative principles and transparency, and provides a congenial atmosphere for its employees and members. The board also needs to address the ongoing issue of employee turnover.
Please vote no on all code of regulation changes. Tell your neighbors and friends to vote no. Don’t let two individuals destroy your cooperative which you own!
For more information follow us on Facebook at North Western Electric members’ independent forum.
Lyle Brigle
rural Edon
STRS hasn’t kept up with inflation
In 1998, the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) could not afford 3% for teachers making $40,000 or less. Just one year later they could afford the 3% on larger salaries, and by 2015 salaries were $80,000 or more.
Then also thanks to Senate Bill 190 STRS was allowed to give another 4.5% per year for five more years. A percentage of 7.5% of $80,000 is $6,000. That’s like getting $500 a month COLA for life. Now for the last five years STRS hasn’t paid 3% COLA for teachers whose pensions were $1,800 a month or less.
If 4.5% was fair, why did they drop those years back to 2.2% and make those teachers pay 14% for their retirement instead of 10%?
They also extended their retirement age to 60. Teachers get burnout, not to mention college students find it harder to get a job and boards have to pay those higher salaries longer and find it harder to meet their budgets.
When I retired in 1997, my pension check was $1,783 a month plus a 13th check and 3% COLA while health care was only $45 per month the five or six years before STRS dropped the 13th check and health care for my wife. Healthcare was $800 a month and my pension check was $1,186.
I went to Columbus and asked for help, but it fell on deaf ears. Now if I took their expensive healthcare of $750 a month, my pension check would be $1,742 a month. Some $63 of that was President Trump’s tax break, and $29 is what they pay for Medicare if you take their insurance. That would really make it $1,650 a month. Twenty-five years of retirement and my pension check was more in 1997.
Around 2005 when my pension check was $1,186, the director of benefits’ salary was $180,000. They lost $25 billion in the stock market and gave an investor making over $500,000 a $38,000 raise. Also, they kept up the 88.5% for 16 years before dropping it in 2015.
When they were paying the 3% COLA a pension of $7,000 a month received $210 a month and a $1,800 month pension received $54 a month.
Where is the buying power for teachers who retired before 1999? Inflation has gone up 7.5% just since Biden took office. Rep. Riedel and Sen. McColley need to take a math course with the STRS board.
Jerry Stevens
rural Defiance
A reason to stand by Ukraine
I had the honor of joining about 25 other people in a Stand for Ukraine Rally last Saturday. When asked why I was concerned I made a comment about not liking it when bigger countries picked on smaller ones. I should have added “bullying their way through the countryside, destroying property and lives.”
Sometimes it is helpful to understand current events through studying history. It seems that at the end of WWI Ukraine had the strange position of being a member of the USSR as in it was governed by Russia, but was also considered a separate state. Ukraine is often referred to as “the breadbasket” of Europe and Russia.
During the fall of 1932 the Russians confiscated every bit of the wheat crop and the farmland, and sent the wheat to Russia. This resulted in a famine so great that almost 24,500 people died every day — totaling between 7-10 million deaths! The idea was to “teach the Ukrainians“ the dangers of opposing Moscow.
Throughout the years the people of Ukraine have lived quietly and prospered. It is said that their wish to become members of NATO was completely unacceptable to the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Today, it seems they are intent in teaching the same lesson by destroying towns, hospitals, homes and the lives of the Ukrainians.
My admiration of the people of Ukraine knows no bounds.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
