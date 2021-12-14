Always pray hard
It’s time now and every day to thank God for everything he has blessed us with. No matter when things seem down, pray hard.
Always remember God loves us now and forever. Never say God doesn’t love us when illness and death comes along.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
Accusations about racism
I am so sick of people claiming racism because they don’t get their way that I could just vomit. A recent letter was filled with nothing more then whines and cries, and accusations about racism.
Okay, for people who think the way the letter writer does, here is a simple solution. Since I am half German (on my mother’s side) and half Native American (on my father’s side, Wolf Clan Cherokee Nation and clearly listed on the records of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington as such), why don’t these people doing the whining about the CRT and racism actually give up their possessions/bank accounts/property/retirements and then donate the money to the BIA or to the Native American nation of their choice?
According to their way of thinking, they received all of what they have by racism and the property they live on or claim they own was stolen from the Native Americans anyway. Let’s see if they actually have the courage of their convictions, or are they going to just show how hypocritical they really are as they want others to do what they refuse to do but complain about anyway?
I am glad this letter writer was not any professor I had while in college as I would have had no other choice then to stand up and tell him to have a coke and a smile and sit down. If anyone has a right to complain, it’s the Native Americans, and you don’t see us doing it, so what makes them think they have the right to do it?
Daniel Gray
Defiance
The impact of an abortion ruling
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the abortion case that was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 1. The case involves a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. This law has so far been struck down because the cases of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey allow for abortions up to the “viability” line of 24 weeks.
Proponents of the Mississippi law argue that Roe v. Wade and Casey should be overturned because the right to an abortion is nowhere found in the Constitution and that, therefore, regulations regarding abortion should be left to the people, and specifically to the states. (This argument seemed to be well received by some justices who want the Court out of this hot and difficult issue.)
Leaving abortion rights to the states is the important point to consider here. If each state gets to decide whether and when a woman can have an abortion, some states would move the ban close to or maybe all the way to conception while other states would go the other direction, perhaps to an extreme.
Suppose, for example, California bans abortions after 30 weeks, or 35 weeks. Or suppose California decides to allow partial birth abortions. In that case, the unborn would be less protected than they are now under Roe v. Wade and Casey. Pregnant women could simply travel to California to have the procedure done.
California is already considering offering taxpayer money to assist women seeking abortions with travel and temporary housing expenses. In light of this possibility, do pro-lifers really want to “win” the Dobbs case?
Jeffrey Horvath
Defiance
