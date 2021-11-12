Spending bill is a’boondoggle’
I read with wry amusement the John Micek column in the Nov. 9 edition. He tries to make a point that Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill are being unfairly attacked. He destroys his own logic near the end of the column by stating the bill “brings home $11.3 billion in highway aid and $1.6 billion in bridge aid” for PA.
In reality, the bill includes a national total of $110 billion for roads and bridges, which amounts to less than 10% of the total. It also includes boondoggles like providing $7.5 billion to help set up a national EV charging system, $5 billion for electric school buses and $6 billion for battery material processing grants and battery manufacturing and recycling grants. It also hands out $55 billion for “water infrastructure, 90% of which will go to medium and large Democrat-run cities, which have totally ignored their water and wastewater infrastructure for decades, mismanaging it in almost criminal ways.
Another $37 billion goes to “cyber security and climate change,” which in the real world will mean more boondoggle money to solar and wind power companies so they maintain the illusion that they can compete. Then there is $39 billion for public transit, another boondoggle. There is $65 billion for the “power grid,” which will include more boondoggle money for solar and wind.
True infrastructure spending is one of the few areas federal money actually helps the economy and creates real new wealth. The infrastructure bill would be more descriptively named “The Democrat Boondoggle Bill.”
Dennis Howell
Archbold
Vaccine should be individual choice
Dorothy Singer had a very nicely written letter in the Oct. 28 Crescent-News.
Since March 2020 we all have been experiencing covid in some way. Some have died after the covid shot. Wearing a mask does make it hard for people to hear people and understand what they are saying.
In all communities, we should all trust God’s love for each one of us.
Getting covid shots should be each individual’s choice, and not by people’s strong attitude against people.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
