‘Party in the Park’ was great event
Kudos to Wally (Bill Hasselschwartz) and the Moose Lodge for a great “Party In The Park”. The three tribute bands put on great performances. Great musicianship.
Vocals from bands two and three were very authentic sounding. Female singer doing Stevie Nicks’ parts gave a great version of Stevie’s sultry voice. The Foreigner tribute band lead singer did a great job replicating Gramm and Hansen.
The only way the evening could have been more authentic is if the USC Trojan Marching Band came out from behind the stage and played along with the Fleetwood Mac classic “Tusk”.
Thanks for a true party bringing back memories of years gone by.
Larry Kisor
Defiance
‘Truth’ and Social Security
How amusing. I see commercials on the TV saying to call this number and get the benefits you are entitled to. Then I see left-wingers try and claim they are trying to save Social Security. If the real truth ever got out the Democrats would have to run to make sure they didn’t get tarred and feathered.
Look up U.S. Supreme Court, Helvering v. Davis, 301 U.S. 619 (1937) in which a Democrat-controlled U.S. Supreme Court ruled Social Security is nothing more then another form of an income tax and not an old-age pension as Democrats claim.
Then look up Flemming v. Nestor, 363 U.S. 603 (1960) yet another decision from the Democrat-controlled U.S. Supreme Court where they decided that you have no legal nor moral right to Social Security or any benefit that comes from same (Medicare/Medicaid) and that it can be reduced or cut or stopped completely and you have no legal recourse to get it started again.
It seems that the Democrats have been lying through their teeth about this since 1937 or over 80 years. They don’t dare let this information come out to the public as if they did there would never be another Democrat-voted street sweeper let alone a state or federal representative.
These two decisions are available via Google or any search engine, in the Library of Congress and right on the Social Security’s own webpage as well as our public library and our law library next to the courthouse behind the VFW. So if they have been lying about this for over 80 years, what else are they lying about?
Daniel Gray
Defiance
