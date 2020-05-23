Desirable presidential qualities
With the approaching presidential election, citizens should be looking for certain qualities in the candidate of their choice. The following are the qualities that I, personally, would like to see in our next U.S. president.
I would like to see a president who:
• is honest, has integrity, is deserving of respect and is respectful of others, and has genuine empathy for all people. This person should be a positive role model for children and adults.
• does not demean or belittle others.
• unites all the people of the country.
• makes appointments to important positions in the administration and the judicial courts who are knowledgeable and qualified for the positions. (Cronies, those who are being rewarded for their support or agreement are not necessarily or automatically qualified.)
• actively listens and follows the advice of knowledgeable advisers instead of going with “hunches” or “gut feelings.”
• will consistently do what is in the best interests for the entire country despite party politics.
• is transparent in his/her personal finances and freely releases past tax information as those previously running for president have done.
• is a leader respected by other world leaders and is seen as a global leader.
• will respect the balance and respective powers of the three branches of government.
• will not destroy trust in various government agencies such as the FBI and the Department of Justice and will not destroy our trust in accurate and honest news reporting.
• believes in scientific evidence, and especially understands and accepts the effects of global climate change.
• will not sacrifice the well-being of nature and Earth’s inhabitants by reducing environmental protections in favor of vested financial interests.
• believes in and encourages reasonable gun control measures.
• respects and appoints qualified people, regardless of gender, color, religion or national origin to any and all positions in the government.
• demonstrates a belief that affordable health coverage is entitled to all citizens.
• shows empathy for the needs of the all the nation’s people — especially those who struggle economically, socially and those who have unique individual needs; emotional, mental or physical.
Diane Mayer
Defiance
Invisible cells not dead
In some family items I came across a Bible that was given to my uncle (sponsor godfather) who was serving in the U.S. Army in World War II. On the first page a note was inserted which read: “The White House Washington, D.C.: As commander-in-chief I take pleasure in commending the reading of the Bible to all who serve in the armed forces of the United States. Throughout the centuries men of many faiths and diverse origins have found in the sacred book words of wisdom, counsel and inspiration. It is a fountain of strength and now as always, an aid in attaining the highest inspiration of the human soul.” Franklin D. Roosevelt.
World War II ended in 1945 thanks to Almighty God and the Bible, but in 1947 the “Everson Decision” implied that FDR should not have distributed God’s word. How did the 1947 Supreme Court jump over 160 years of Bible-based U.S.A? Was it because communists, Nazi-socialists and fascists try to govern by endorsing monkeys-to-man and denying Christ?
The Wuhan virus started in communist China. Twenty thousand invisible living cells can collect on a pinhead. Each cell is extremely complex, not simple cell theory. Since 1947 in their desperate attempts to place “humanists” over the Ten Commandments that God gave to Moses and the words of God’s son, Jesus the Christ; the Supreme Court’s humanists try to justify violating the Ten Commandments and Christ e.g. “no other gods” is “all;” “cursing” is “free-speech;” only monagamous marriage is “hate-crime;” “false witness is “political science,” etc.
“God is dead?” Invisible living cells are not dead. The greatness of God can’t be seen either if we look up and see only the soles of his feet.
In his criticism of Condorcet, a proponent of the French Revolution who said genius was suppressed by “religious superstition;” John Adams, a founder of the U.S.A. and second U.S. president said: “But was there no genius among the Hebrews? None among the Christians, non Mohametans (Muslims)? I understand you Condorcet. It is atheistical genius alone that you would honor or tolerate.” (page 280, “Christianity and the Constitution.”)
“Rights of man” brings “last rites” to aborted atheists too. But I understand that an atheistic-humanist woman’s “right to choose” in her mind supersedes “thou shalt not kill;” and that Christian “superstition” can’t be tolerated; e.g. “souls” not “soles.”
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
