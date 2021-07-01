The hypocrisy of critical race theory
A letter writer recently complained about critical race theory (CRT) not being taught in schools. He claims that he was a professor and it has been taught for 30 years.
Really? Then why does not one of the universities or schools admit to having this bigoted and racist thing on their class listings? You can easily find this out just by contacting their admissions office and asking for a class list. You wont find it.
So, if it was being taught then the ones teaching this were going against the school or university or college they worked for or claimed to.
CRT is nothing but racism as all it’s trying to do is blame the white race for all the ills in the world. Not one of my family ever owned slaves and my whole family had to make do on the $100 a week my father was paid. My mother was of German descent and my father was a member of the Wolf Clan of the Cherokee Nation, so tell me again how I am supposed to have “white privilege”?
Everything my family owns was worked for and nothing was given to us because of the color of our skin and we received no help from the BIA, and would have refused it if offered.
Can Mr. Singer say with any truthfulness that he worked three jobs a week to make ends meet? I can.
I can introduce you to the first Black four-star general in the Army and a Black member of the Air Force Thunderbirds as well as minority members of the Old Guard in D.C. So tell me again how they didn’t get their positions because of CRT and not having the white skin?
Daniel Gray
Defiance
A simple solution to transgender issue
Mike DeWine stopped short of saying he would veto a bill banning transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports.
There was an unknown woman that came on Channel 50 right after DeWine first made that statement. Her words, “Ohio hates transgender kids.”
How does she know? Yes, I personally like and love transgender kids, but do not personally go along with their lifestyle. This is a free nation.
I can make this real simple. Let’s have girls and women’s team, transgender teams and boys and men’s steams. “Come on man.”
In my humble opinion it is not fair that transgender men-to-women should be allowed to compete with physically born girls and women. Where has common sense gone?
Bible truth will always be true and every man and woman a liar. “Heaven and earth will pass away, but God’s Word will never pass away.” Matthew 24:35
That’s truth.
Michele Tucker
Brunersburg
