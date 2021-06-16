Governor should move on redstricting
As many of us remember, in 2015 and again in 2018, Ohioans voted overwhelmingly in favor of ballot measures to guarantee fair redistricting. A fair process, with public input and participation, is the only way to create election maps free from the partisan gerrymandering that lets politicians choose their voters rather than the other way round.
To uphold the promise of the reforms we voted into law, we must make certain that the officials who draw our maps will carry out a process that consistently rejects favoritism for any political party. When elected officials (of any party) draw legislative district maps to only benefit themselves, it hurts our democracy.
About two months from now, Ohio will receive our population numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. There is much work to be done to convert this raw data into equitable districts with minimal divisions of community and geographical units: villages, towns, and counties.
But we still don’t know who will be appointed to the official governmental commission tasked with creating new legislative districts. As governor, DeWine has the sole constitutional authority to convene this commission. The time for him to do so is now. There is no reason to delay this vital process.
Critical groundwork must begin immediately to establish the fair and open redistricting process that we have waited for all these years. Gov. DeWine must convene the commission now so that its members, as well as the public, can prepare and undertake this challenge.
The public deserves to be able to easily weigh in on any new maps created. There is no excuse for foot-dragging — fair maps can’t wait any longer. We want our voices heard!
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
