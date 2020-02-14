PAULDING — Lenten lunches will be held at noon each Wednesday during the Lenten season, sponsored by the Paulding Ministerial Association.
Meals begin on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and continue on Wednesdays in March and on April 1.
All meals will be held at First Presbyterian Church, located at 114 W. Caroline St., in the fellowship hall.
A light meal is provided by one of the churches in the ministerial association, followed by a brief devotional by a speaker from that church.
Events are planned to end before 1 p.m., so that those on a lunch hour from work are able to attend.
There is no charge for the meal, although a freewill donation is welcomed.
In addition, non-perishable items will be collected for the local Caring and Sharing food pantry.
For more information, call 419-399-2438.
