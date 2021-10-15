Defiance — Larry Hawkins, age 63, of Defiance, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center following complaints of COVID.
Larry was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Harold and Thelma (Fuller) Hawkins on March 19, 1958. He was a 1977 graduate of Defiance High School. Larry worked at his parent's business B&H Trucking in Defiance, and Arrow Tru Line in Bryan, Ohio, Larry had a great interest in playing pool, photography and fishing. He was a dedicated member of the Twelve-Step programs and had continuous sobriety. Larry lived his life devoted to practicing the steps and principles of the program.
Larry is survived by his mother, Thelma Hawkins, his sister, Mic Hawkins-Bauman, and brother-in-law, Danny Bauman, all of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and his nieces and nephews, Melanie and Bob Cameron and Melissa and Mikie Hauser and their children.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents Claude and Gladys Hawkins, Lloyd and Bessie Fuller, uncles and aunts, DeVear "Red" Fuller, Jerry and Shirley Hawkins, and Nick Ray.
The family wishes to convey a special thanks to Debbie Stoepfel.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance with the Rev. Kurt Mews officiating.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
