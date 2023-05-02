How to make a backyard safe for dogs
Photo by Metro Creative Graphics

Dogs, particularly puppies, can be full of boundless energy. Channeling that energy into exercise with long walks or play sessions can help stem dogs’ propensity to get into trouble around the house as they burn off extra adrenaline. Pets who don’t have an energy outlet may chew off-limits objects or get into other mischief.

