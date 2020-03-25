Holgate student meals:
Holgate Local Schools is offering "grab-n-go" meal service to families on free/reduced meals each Monday. Families can email the school at meals@holgateschools.org by noon each Thursday to request meals.
Kelly Meyers, superintendent, asks that families include the names of each child receiving the service, along with an adult name and contact information in the email. There will be five lunches including milk for each student, and some additional items donated by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Pickup is located in the atrium at the main entrance of the school from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Mondays.
