James Long, 57, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete treatment recommended by his supervising officer.
Patrick Bennett, 32, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Corbin Damron, 33, Holland, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 20.
Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 20.
Brandon Bailey, 30, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and bond was set at $25,000.
Ciara Parks, 34, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Thomas Sizemore, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 and bond was set at $25,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.