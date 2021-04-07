John Jacobs, 54, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 24.

Vashun Tolbert, 47, Detroit, Mich., pleaded not guilty to two counts of menacing by stalking, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

