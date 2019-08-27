The Defiance girls soccer team picked up its initial win of the season, with a 2-0 win over Wauseon on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Alex Macias and Brianna Fortman tallied goals for the Blue and White, which improved to 1-0-1 on tghe year.
"We played really well, controlled most of the game and put the pressure on them," said Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. "We finally put a couple in, in the last 16 minutes. Their chances were few and far between. Hopefully, this gives us confidence and momentum for Tuesday."
Next up for Defiance is an away contest at Van Wert on Tuesday in a Western Buckeye League lidlifter.
Defiance 2, Wauseon 0
Wauseon (1-2) - Shots: 6.
Defiance (1-0-1) - Goals: Alex Macias, Brianna Fortman. Assists: Brianna Fortman, Desi Garcia. Shots: 20. Saves: Raelle Gonzales 6.
