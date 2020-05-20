Gabriella Herod

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Gabriella transferred to Defiance in her Jr year after being homeschooled and in the final grading period of her senior year held a 4.24 GPA. Gabby was also one of two interns selected for Night To Shine Defiance. She enjoys working at Shoneys in Defiance and has been employed there for a year and a half.

Future plans: Gabriella is accepted at Northwest State and will start this fall working towards her aspirations in Occupational Therapy.

Extracurriculars: Gabby serves in her church teaching kids and sings in the youth worship band. She also went on her first mission trip to Peru in 2017.

Favorite quote: “Smiles are always contagious!” Dad

Favorite memory: Loving on the kids of Peru.

Advice to future generations: It’s the little things in life that matters the most. Not always the big things.

Parents' Names: Scott Herod & Anita Herod

