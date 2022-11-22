WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury met here recently and returned a number of indictments.
Indicted were:
• Brooke Werder, 28, Wauseon, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance.
• Melissa Bellmann, 38, 423 Pontiac Drive, Defiance, for possession of a fentanyl-compound, a fourth-degree felony.
• Heather Cardwell, 47, Stryker, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kevin Demeter, 36, Archbold, for two counts of misuse of credit cards, one a first-degree misdemeanor, the other a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Devon Harris, 28, Wauseon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Stacey Maness, 36, Wauseon, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joshua Ball, 42, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jacob Olson, 31, Wauseon, for possession of a fentanyl-compound, a fifth-degree felony.
