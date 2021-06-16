Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a nine-month term in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO)'s TCAP program. The charge alleges that on March 10 he violated the terms of a protection order, having been convicted previously of the same offense.
Leopoldo Suarez III, 42, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 120 days in CCNO, complete the SEARCH and drug court programs, and write a letter of apology to the arresting officer. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 10, having been convicted of domestic violence two times previously. He also spit in a law enforcement officer's face while being arrested. The domestic violence charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Michael Harrison, 38, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Austin Sours, 23, Albion, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Isaiah Solomon, 22, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
