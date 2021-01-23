MONTPELIER – Montpelier held off North Central in the second half to score a 51-48 win in BBC girls basketball action on Friday.

With the win, the Locos improved to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

Ariel Page led Montpelier with 15 points and Jessi Bumb added 11.

Madison Brown led all scorers with 19 points for North Central (7-6, 4-5). Kendee Hollstein added 12 and Lauren Balser chipped in 11.

NORTH CENTRAL (48) – Brown 19; Balser 11; Burnett 2; Westfall 1; Bonney 3; Hollstein 12. Totals 15-10-48.

MONTPELIER (51) – Bumb 11; Fritsch 7; Engels 0; McCord 9; Richmire 8; Page 15; Repp 1. Totals 21-6-51.

Three-point goals: North Central – Balser 3, Hollstein 3, Brown, Bonney. Montpelier – Bumb 2, Fritsch.

North Central 7 10 12 19 – 48

Montpelier 17 12 6 16 – 51

